Soto Sellis can picture it in his mind.
He’s standing on top of the medal stand in the Division 3 State Wrestling Championships at Poston Butte High.
He’s been on the podium before, but not at the top where the champions stand.
“The goal is to be a state champion (and) not to lose a single match,” the Payson senior said.
Sellis looks to qualify for the state tournament for the third consecutive season at the D3 Section 2 Tournament in Payson on March 13.
He enjoyed his best season two years ago when he went 45-15 and placed fifth at 195 pounds as a sophomore.
He qualified again last year but dealt with injuries and didn’t reach the medal stand in a 20-5 campaign again at 195.
He entered this season 65-20 the past two seasons after also starting as a freshman and missing the state tournament.
Sellis earned First Team All-3A Metro East Football recognition in the fall.
He’s set for his fewest matches as a senior but he hopes that has nothing to do with his health. COVID-19 delayed the start of the season and is limiting the Longhorns and all teams to no tournaments before the sectional and a maximum of 14 dual matches in the regular season.
He’s moved up to 220 pounds this season. He’s a captain and one of only two seniors on the team.
“Soto’s a leader,” said head coach David Daniels. “All three captains lead by example and outwork everybody.
“Soto is a really good kid and a good example for the young guys.
“I think he has everything he needs to finish on the podium at the end of the year. He’ll be as good as any 220 pounder in the state.”
Two scoops please
It wasn’t clear if there would be a season after the AIA delayed the start of competition twice then canceled the season on Jan. 8 before reversing that decision four days later.
“It was extremely disappointing and sad because I’ve been working, not only for two months of wrestling practice, but a year since the last state tournament,” he said of the original cancellation announcement. “But then, it started up again, so, all is good.”
And he got to eat something he never would have if he thought he was in the middle of a season.
“I ate ice cream and I never eat ice cream during the season,” he said. “Sweets make me slower in practice.
“I tried to work out but just didn’t have the motivation.”
But he quickly got re-focused when he learned of the AIA’s reversal.
A little help from my friendsHe benefits from facing junior Travis Christianson (182) regularly in practice. Christianson also qualified for the state tournament last year.
“He’s lighter than me, so he’s very quick,” Sellis said. “But he’s strong, too.”
He also practices against assistant coach Bryan Burke and Nick Dimbat (170).
“They’re all very tough wrestlers. It helps me get into great shape wrestling guys like that who can push me. They’re always coming after me and I’m coming after them.”
There’s another teammate he’s seen more than any of the others — his sophomore brother, Sal (195).
“He helps me, too, at home because we have a little wrestling mat in the garage and we go out there sometimes and wrestle,” he said.
Soto started the season 3-0. He wants to go undefeated. But that’s not as important as going 4-0 in the state tournament and reaching the top of the medal stand.
After missing a state medal last season, he focused on doing everything he could to end his final season on top.
“Mainly, it’s been the weightlifting (that’s different from last year),” he said. “And I’ve been working out earlier. After last year, I started waking up at 5:30 and sometimes 4:30 to do my weight training just because I feel like it’ll make me mentally tougher.”
He said it was his mother, Teresa, who inspired that.
“She’d wake up super early in the morning, 5:30, 5 o’clock,” he said. “She worked like 12-14 hours a day every day of the week. That’s kind of where I got the idea to do that.”
His mother and father, Chris, own Tiny’s Restaurant.
