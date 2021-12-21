Payson rebounded from a COVID-19 quarantine that canceled one game to get back to winning girls basketball games Dec. 16-18 at Heber Mogollon.
Even without head coach Miles Huff, who tested positive for the virus and couldn’t rejoin the team until the second day of the Dec. 17-18 Mogollon Mustangs Winter Classic on Saturday, Dec. 18, the Longhorns beat the host Mustangs 46-36 on Dec. 16 to improve to 3-1.
They played without three players over the three days in Heber, including starters Trinity Glasscock and Kayla Cline.
“It is a solid win for the team considering how tough (the Mustangs) are and Trin and Kayla were both out,” said Huff of the Dec. 16 game.
Mogollon entered the game against Payson 3-1 in the games that count. The Mustangs then went 2-2 in their own tournament and are 6-8 overall.
Third in tournament
Payson, which canceled its home game against Camp Verde on Dec. 14 after a player tested positive for COVID-19 and the rest of the team was in quarantine until Dec. 15, returned to Heber to go 3-1 in the Mogollon tournament.
Tournament games don’t count in the rankings, which will debut in January and determine the state tournament seeding.
In the tournament, Payson beat San Manuel 44-36 and Lincoln Prep 58-39 on Dec. 17 and lost to Rock Point 82-29 and beat San Manuel 73-38 on Dec. 18.
The Horns played without seniors Trinity Glasscock, Kayla Cline and Kenzie Sarnowski in the tournament.
The Longhorns finished third and Emmy Whaley made the all-tournament team.
“The tournament was very successful and we felt it put us on a good track as a team,” Huff said.
“We scored very well and were able to handle pressure from multiple teams and work on our 1-3-1 (defense), as well.”
“Overall, the tournament was successful and we hope to put us on the right track. We are excited to get our whole team back together and see how good they can truly be. I am proud of how much adversity the girls were able to overcome this past week.”
Payson closes the 2021 portion of the schedule in the Dec. 28-30 Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic.
The Longhorns open 2022 play at Fountain Hills on Jan. 4 before returning home to take on Ben Franklin on Jan. 5.
