The Longhorns led rival Show Low 19-7 midway through the second quarter of Friday night’s football game in Payson.
But the Horns didn’t score again and struggled to keep the Cougars out of the end zone as Show Low stormed back to win 42-19.
Show Low took advantage of a 59-yard kick return to get in the red zone and scored in three plays to cut the deficit to 19-15 with 5:34 to go in the half.
SL blocked a 33-yard field goal attempt by Braden Tenney on the final play of the half, then took advantage of three second-half interceptions in scoring four second-half touchdowns.
Show Low (2-0) was coming off an opening victory over Chandler Valley Christian, which was ranked #1 by at least one publication. The Trojans compete with Payson in the 3A Metro East this season.
The Longhorns (1-1) are traditional rivals with the Cougars. Both teams haver played in the 3A East for most of the last several decades. But the AIA's latest realignment moved Payson to the 3A Metro East and Show Low to the 3A Northeast.
Payson was coming off a 17-10 triumph at rival Blue Ridge, another of its traditional 3A East rivals now playing in the 3A Northeast.
But the Horns fell to 1-14 in their last 15 meetings with the Cougars.
Ryan Kishbaugh scored three of Show Low’s four second half touchdowns, catching a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nash Brewer to put the visitors ahead to stay 21-19 with 6:17 to go in the third quarter, intercepting a pass and returning it 55 yards for a score 2:59 later and run for a two-yard TD with 5:44 left in the game.
Brewer ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more.
Colton Cloyd capped the scoring on a 58-yard run with 2:08 remaining.
Show Low gets a week off before facing one if it’s biggest rivals, Snowflake.
The Cougars wasted little time in taking a 7-0 lead as Brewer hit Ray Pedraza with a 48-yard scoring pass just 1:35 into the game.
But Wyatt Ashton answered by taking the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for the score just 12 seconds later. The kick failed.
Payson went on top 12-7 on a one-yard run by Dexter Waterman with 43.4 seconds left in the opening quarter. A two-point pass failed.
And the Longhorns looked like they were in control when Waterman hit Ashton with a 1-yard scoring strike and Tenney converted the extra point to put the home team up 19-7 with 57 seconds into the second quarter.
