Show Low and Payson met in a battle to try and set the tone for their 3A East Region campaigns on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
And it was the visiting Cougars that got off to the kind of start they hoped for in a 52-33 victory over the #12 Longhorns at Wilson Dome.
Show Low, #10 in the Jan. 10 rankings, improved to 13-6 overall and 7-3 in ranking games. The Cougars seem to like Wilson Dome. They went 5-0 in the Longhorn Winter Stampede at Payson on Dec. 16-17.
The Cougars were coming off a 52-45 loss at #15 Thatcher on Jan. 7. Show Low hosts Holbrook on Friday, Jan. 13, while the Longhorns (5-2 ranking games, 0-1 3A East) host Snowflake.
Aubrie Wilson scored 12 points to lead Show Low. Raquel Wilson added 10 points and Alex Sawnson nine.
Mylee Redford led Payson with 10 points. Brianna Marinelli chipped in seven.
Show Low is just one of the area girls teams off to a strong start.
Six teams in top 12
The Cougars and Payson were among four area teams ranked in the top 12 in 3A in the Jan. 10 rankings.
Alchesay was at #5 and Blue Ridge #6.
Meanwhile, St. Johns stood at #5 in Tuesday’s 2A rankings and Dishchii’bikoh #10 in 1A.
Alchesay (7-3 ranking games) rebounded from a 52-37 loss against #14 Window Rock on Jan. 6 to win 56-47 at #7 Tuba City on Jan. 7. The Falcons play at #13 Page on Saturday and at #16 Winslow on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Blue Ridge (3-1 ranking games entering Tuesday’s game at Holbrook) won 61-59 at home against Ganado on Jan. 6. The Yellow Jackets play at Pima on Saturday night before returning to 3A East play at home against Payson on Thursday, Jan. 19. Pima, ranked #3 in 2A, is 15-1 overall with the Roughriders’ only loss coming against Alchesay in the Round Valley Shootout.
St. Johns (14-6 overall, 7-1 ranking games) has stormed into the 2023 portion of the schedule with wins over Pinon, Many Farms and Sanders Valley entering a Wednesday, Jan. 11 game at Round Valley. The #5 Redskins host #2 Phoenix Country Day team at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Redskins then play at Mogollon on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Dishchii’bikoh (4-2 ranking games) opened the 2023 portion of the schedule with losses to Fort Thomas and St. Michael but looked to get back on track with home 1A Copper Region games against Joseph City on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Hayden on Thursday, Jan. 12 and at Superior on Friday, Jan. 13 before play at Mogollon on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
