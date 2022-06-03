Buckshot Dot

Dee Strickland Johnson is better known as Buckshot Dot.

Cinderella, Cinderella, I have found your shoe!

Slender slipper, shining glass,

Sliding along as the hours pass,

Gliding along the milky way’s path

‘Gainst the night sky’s shimmering blue.

Sometimes I see your great pumpkin coach

Changed to resplendent gold,

Pulled by a team of silver white steeds,

Just as the story’s told.

You’re there in the window

with hair piled high

On your way to the King’s grand ball,

But soon the clock will be striking twelve,

and you’ll rush from the spangled hall.

Cinderella, Cinderella,

Your tale of toil renewed,

Teardrops fall on your hearth of care,

Sparks fly to relieve your deep despair;

But a tiny light gleams on a marble stair.

The prince has found your shoe

