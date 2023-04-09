The Yellow Jackets hosted the Blue Ridge Invitational on Thursday, April 6. Show Low, Round Valley, Alchesay, Mogollon, Snowflake, Payson and Show Low were among 27 participating teams.

Snowflake girls took first, followed by Show Low in second, Poston Butte third, Benson fourth and Blue Ridge rounding out the top five. The Poston Butte Broncos won the boys meet, with Snowflake second, Show Low third, Winslow fourth and Blue Ridge fifth. 

