The Yellow Jackets hosted the Blue Ridge Invitational on Thursday, April 6. Show Low, Round Valley, Alchesay, Mogollon, Snowflake, Payson and Show Low were among 27 participating teams.
Snowflake girls took first, followed by Show Low in second, Poston Butte third, Benson fourth and Blue Ridge rounding out the top five. The Poston Butte Broncos won the boys meet, with Snowflake second, Show Low third, Winslow fourth and Blue Ridge fifth.
Blue Ridge coach Rikki Archibeque was pleased with the meet. She acknowledged the tremendous effort by the athletes, families, coaches and the school to facilitate the meet. She was also pleased with the performance of the athletes. She shared that the success of the team and the buy in from the athletes tie back to her desire to create a “family” bond on the team. She has no concerns about sharing her expectations to the student athletes. If they fail to meet those expectations she will let them know. If they meet or exceed them, she will also let them know and celebrate their successes.
She said “not every athlete will be a state champion,” and that’s not the expectation. She wants students to perform their best, work diligently to improve and make progress to get better. If you have students doing their best and working to improve that is a pattern to help them carry on in life.
There were many great performances and matchups. Poston Butte brought the speed and mostly dominated the sprints. However in the 4x400 boys race, Show Low edged the Broncos 3:29.66 to 3:29.70. Show Low’s Lucas Webb and Poston Butte’s Quenton Jones went stride for stride down the stretch, with Webb catching and slightly passing Jones.
And the girls 4x400 didn’t disappoint as Blue Ridge’s Lydia Szabo took the final handoff well after Snowflake’s Haddli Nichols was on her way, but Szabo was able to catch and pass her to secure the victory for the Yellow Jackets.
