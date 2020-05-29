The Gila County School Superintendent’s Office will be destroying special education student records for the Gila County Regional School District #49. This includes students that were enrolled in the Special Education Program at Globe Education Center (GEC), Payson Education Center (PEC) or BiyaaGozhoo Education Center. Records scheduled for destruction are for special education students enrolled at one of these locations who were born in 1996. Anyone wishing to obtain records should contact the Gila County School Superintendent’s Office at 928-402-8784 before June 30.
Special Education records scheduled for destruction
