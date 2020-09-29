Grand Prix here next two weekends
Arizona Off-road Promotions returns to the Payson Event Center on back-to-back weekends with the Payson Grand Prix I and II on Saturday, Oct. 3-Sunday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 10-Sunday, Oct. 11.
Admission is $10 per day for adults and children ages 13 and over, $5 for children ages 6-12, with those 5 and under free. The camping fee is $10 per vehicle for the weekend.
The events feature motorcycles, UTVs, quads and trikes with divisions for all ages, engine sizes and skill levels. You can sign up to compete beginning on Friday, Oct. 2 or during the event, time permitting.
Visit azopracing.com for a list of all the classes and entry fees and more information.
Hughes wins chip-off
It all came down to a chip-off.
And Tim Hughes put his ball closer to the hole than Tim Ernst to give the White Team the victory over the Black Team in the Payson Men’s Golf Association’s Ryder Style Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The event featured six holes of best ball, six holes of scramble and six holes of match play. Both teams finished tied with 10½ points, leading to the chip-off involving one golfer on each team.
The White Team members included: Hughes, Dennis Schwebs, Lou Manganiello, Mike Anderson, Gary Campbell, Art Sipple, Pat Daily, Bob Parkinson, Danny Harder, Gary Vaplon, Dave Rutter, Herb Sherman, Jim Livingston and Chuck Carrier.
Manganiello had the longest putt, sinking it from 18 feet 9 inches on No. 18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Manganiello (No. 2, 18-0) Hughes (No. 5, 5-10), Ernst (No. 8, 4-9½), Schwebs (No. 14, 9-8) and Vaplon (No. 17, 7-3).
The Sept. 30 tournament has been canceled because Payson Golf Club is plugging the greens on Sept. 29-30.
Adams wins tiebreaker
Ann Adams spoiled Debbie Nichols’ big day by edging her out in a scorecard tiebreaker to win the A Flight in the Payson Women’s Golf Association Mutt & Jeff Par 3’s and 5’s at Payson Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Both shot net 34s.
Nichols was closest to the pins on both No. 8 (30 feet 8 inches) and No. 14 (29-7).
Marilyn Black (31) won the B Flight over runner-up Jan Burns (34).
Hewlett, Judd, Burns, Vaplon prevail
The Payson Women’s Golf Association played a Low Gross & Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
In the A Flight, Marcy Hewlett won with a gross 87 and Lois Judd with a net 73.
In the B Flight, Jan Burns won low gross (99) and Sharon Vaplon low net (66).
Paula Schrader was closest to the pin on No. 17 (22 feet 10 inches).
Three-way tie
Nancy Kamber, Mary Quigley and Linda Teasley know what kind of golfers they are.
All three correctly predicted their score before teeing for the Payson Niners Women’s Golf Group’s Honest John Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 24. The event rewarded those who could come closest to predicting their score on the back nine.
The three tied for first.
Anne Alschuler was closest to the pin, chipping within 9 feet ½ inch from the cup on No. 16.
Mercer sixth for girls
Aubrieta Mercer finished sixth in 22 minutes 10 seconds to lead Payson’s girls cross country team to third among four full teams in a meet involving runners from seven schools at Heritage Middle School in Chino Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The Longhorns scored 71 points to beat Sedona Red Rock and finish just three points back of runner-up Chino Valley (68). Coconino produced five of the top seven finishers to win with 19 points.
Also for Payson, McKenzie Ball finished (23:07) 10th and Winnie Paine (23:28) 12th among 43 finishers. Lydia Schouten (28:48) and Abby Long (29:40) also finished and contributed to the team score for the Longhorns. Desirae Lunsford (33:48) also competed for Payson.
Matthew Kester (20:46) finished 13th among 37 finishers in the boys race for Payson. Christopher Menghini (25:25) was Payson’s only other boy to run.
The Longhorns compete in the Chandler Valley Christian Invitational today at Kiwanis Park.
