One thing would guarantee Payson’s boys soccer a berth in the eight-team 2A state tournament — a region championship.
And the #11 Longhorns (5-2) will find themselves alone atop the 2A Central standings if they can upset #1 Chino Valley (6-0-1) in today’s 4 p.m. game at Rumsey Park.
Of course, it won’t be easy. It could be the biggest challenge Payson faces this season.
The Horns have come up one goal short in their two biggest games so far, both in Payson.
Like this one.
Chino Valley and Payson enter the showdown tied for first in the region at 1-0 and look like the two best teams in the region, although #8 Sedona Red Rock could still have something to say about that with a Oct. 27 game at Payson on the schedule.
The Longhorns still have four games — all region contests — remaining after today, but they come against teams with a combined record of 7-18-1. Only one of the teams is ranked in the top 10 — #8 Red Rock (3-2).
Payson plays three away games at #22 Rancho Solano Prep (2-5) on Oct. 20, at #24 Gilbert Leading Edge (1-4) Oct. 22 and at Red Rock on Oct. 27 before closing the regular season at home against #23 North Valley Christian (1-7-1) on Oct. 28.
Only the top eight teams qualify for the eight-team state tournament. The four region champions earn automatic berths, with the other four spots filled according to the rankings.
Payson may need to win all five remaining games to make the tournament.
A win over the Cougars would leave the Longhorns in a great position to claim the region crown and an automatic berth in the state tournament. It would also move Payson up in the rankings.
Payson lost 1-0 at home to #2 Snowflake on Sept. 14 before avenging that loss with a win over the Lobos in the Show Low Invitational. But tournament games don’t count in the regular-season records or in the rankings.
Their other big test came at home against #4 Camp Verde (8-2-1) on Oct. 7. Payson lost 2-1 in overtime. Camp Verde handed Chino Valley its only non-victory, tying the Cougars 1-1.