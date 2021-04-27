NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the postponement of the April 27 game against Snowflake. That game is now scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 at Payson.
Payson ends the softball regular season with four games between Wednesday, April 28 and Tuesday, May 4.
Two of those games come against #4 Snowflake (14-1) with the 3A East Region championship on the line.
Payson must win both Friday’s 2:30 pm. game in Snowflake and the 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 game in Payson. The May 4 game was scheduled for Tuesday, April 27 at Payson but it was postponed on Monday based on a forecast of rain.
The #5 Longhorns (13-2 overall, 9-1 3A East) face a Lobos team that’s 10-0 in the region, giving them the advantage over Payson, which lost 1-0 April 15 at Winslow before avenging that loss 5-2 on April 20.
Payson beat Alchesay 16-1 at home on Tuesday, April 20 and 19-0 on Friday, April 23 in Whiteriver.
Raci Miranda pitched a five-inning perfect game with 10 strikeouts in the April 23 win.
Payson pounded out 22 hits, led by Brinna Hall with four hits and three RBI, Rebekah Rice with three hits and five RBI and Miranda with three hits and three RBI.
The Longhorns travel to #30 Fountain Hills (1-10) for a non-region game at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Payson hosts Benson (14-0) in a non-region game at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Bobcats are #1 in 2A. Benson handed Payson its only other loss this season in a game which Miranda wasn’t at.
The JV game is at 1 p.m. it’s the annual barbecue fundraiser for the softball program with a price of $10 for individual plates and $30 for a family of four. Dinners will be served between 1 and 3 p.m.