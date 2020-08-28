Imagine you’d never heard of COVID-19.
Payson High’s football team would head to Cottonwood Mingus tonight for its second game of the season after opening at home against Safford last week.
That’s dreaming of a world void of the nightmare virus that’s changed life around the globe.
The reality is the pandemic has turned lives upside down and caused great uncertainty.
But optimism is gaining on despair after the Arizona Interscholastic Association released guidelines for resuming fall sports and practices have begun in some sports, with others starting soon.
“Yeah, I’m optimistic,” said Payson High varsity football coach Bryan Burke on Wednesday. “There are things that make having a season difficult, but I think we’ll have a season.”
The AIA moved closer to releasing a new game schedule for the season this week when they finished a realignment that moves Payson from the 3A East with traditional rivals into the 3A Metro East with Valley schools Chandler Arizona College Prep, Chandler Valley Christian, Fountain Hills and Scottsdale Coronado.
Burke told his players this week that the AIA had reshuffled the regions and was working on a new schedule.
“We had a mini celebration when I announced they restructured the schedule and pushed it through and we’re having a season,” Burke said. “The kids are excited; the parents are excited.”
It’s been a fluid situation for weeks as the AIA has attempted to set up calendars for the start of fall sports.
There had been hope teams could begin an 8 to 10 game football season by September 11. The window for opening games was later pushed to Sept. 30-Oct. 3. The AIA is expected to release its latest schedule soon but hadn’t done so by press time.
The first official day of football practice is September 7, although teams are allowed to invite student-athletes to voluntary practices without helmets as long as they adhere to certain guidelines.
The Longhorns have been practicing daily without helmets or pads wearing masks on the football field for an hour in what Burke termed “conditioning.”
“We’re in the Phase II rules given out by our district,” he said. “We’re allowed to work outside with groups of 16. We technically can have up to 60 kids out there with 30 on each side of the field and groups of no more than 16. So we rotate through different stations with no more than 16 in a group.
“And we’re able to share equipment now, so we’re able to throw the football now and linemen are allowed to use hand shields.”
Burke said the team gathered together for the first time on June 8 working under the Phase I guidelines before Gov. Doug Ducey implemented new restrictions in early July and the AIA announced another shutdown.
He said they were allowed to resume in Phase I activities again on Aug. 5 and then shifted to Phase II restrictions on Monday.
Many questions remain, including what happens if a student-athlete gets COVID-19 during the season.
“What I’m not sure about is kids getting sick in the season and how that will look,” Burke said. “But we’re looking forward to having a season.”
Burke said he admires how the student-athletes have handled the hurdles they’ve gone through during this trying time.
“The kids have been flexible, wearing masks, bringing their water bottles, etc., and risen to the occasion,” Burke said.
The Longhorns were set to remain in the 3A East in a realignment announced last year by the AIA, with defending 2A state champion Round Valley joining the 3A East, replacing Holbrook, which was moving to 2A.
But, several schools dropped out of football and some in all fall sports because of the pandemic. Thirty-nine teams competed in 3A football last fall. There are 32 at this point this fall.
Now, the Longhorns will compete with four Valley schools. Blue Ridge, Show Low, Snowflake and Winslow remain in the 3A East with Round Valley joining them.
Burke said he’d heard they’ll play a seven-game schedule and 16 teams will make the 3A state playoffs.
The six 3A regions include the South with seven teams, the Central, Metro East, Metro West, East and West with five teams each.
Visit azpreps365.com/standings/football/3a for a breakdown of the regions.
Fans or no fansIt’s unclear whether fans will be allowed to attend Payson football or other sports games this fall. AIA executive director David Hines said it will be a local decision.
Since the first games won’t be played until at least a month from now, Payson officials will have time to gather more information on the local situation before determining whether or not to allow fans and how many.
Two weeks ago, Utah became the first state in the country to kick off the high school football season, providing optimism for student-athletes, coaches, families and fans across the country.