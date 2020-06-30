Rim Country kids are back in action in the Payson Parks and Recreation summer soccer league. DJ Craig captured these images at Rumsey Park on June 22. Payson’s adult softball league also started its seasons last week.
A little soccer action
- Photos by DJ Craig
Keith Morris
