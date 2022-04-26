It didn’t matter that only three other teams showed up for Wednesday’s annual Bubba Nielsen Invitational and Payson Rotary Freshman-Sophomore Track Meet at Payson High School.
The Longhorns got to compete on their home track.
“There were nine state qualifying meets on April 20, so we were limited with teams,” said Payson coach Jonathan Ball. “But it was a great event. We are really lucky to have had the Rim Country Rotary Club-Payson partner up with us with the meet for years. When you add in the RVN3 Foundation and everything they do for the meet, we have two incredible sponsors who make the meet one of the more unique meets in the state.
“The Rotary Club gives every participating athlete a T-shirt. The RVN3 Foundation feeds all the athletes and coaches and this year gave out custom Bubba Nielsen Invitational with Payson Rotary Frosh/Soph drawstring bags to the event winners. This season we also made unique medals from our STEAM lab at PHS.
“The meet was highly-competitive, featuring some of the top D3 and D4 athletes in the state,” Ball said.
Joining Payson were Show Low, Blue Ridge and Mogollon.
For the boys in the Bubba Nielsen Inv. portion of the event, Connor Hatch won the 110- (16.6 seconds) and 300-meter (41.43) hurdles, Hunter Stanfield won the long jump (20-0) and Zackary Ludtke (6-0) won the high jump for the second consecutive season.
For the girls, MaKenzie Brade won the 100 dash in 13.55. Claire Hancock won the 200 in a PR 27.93 and finished second in the 100 (13.88).
McKenzie Ball won the 1600 (6:01.48) and Darby MacFarlane placed second in a PR 6:06.38. Winnie Paine won the 3200 (14:10.42).
Payson won the 4x100 relay with Emma Macnab, Brade, Hancock and Braven Rasmussen crossing in 52.04.
Brianna Marinelli won the pole vault (PR 8-0).
Several other Longhorns turned in PR efforts.
Strong season
Just two meets remain before the Division 3 state track meet on May 10 and May 14 at Mesa Community College.
“The teams have had a really nice season as we enter the final week of the regular season,” Ball said.
Among the highlights are both teams winning the 18-team Phoenix Christian Cougar Invitational, sweeping the Battle of the Beeline at Fountain Hills and getting five athletes into the Seeded or Elite events at the Nike Chandler Rotary Inv.
Only the top 22, 26 or 28 individuals, depending on the event, qualify for the D3 state meet. It’s difficult to even qualify for the D3 state meet with 72 schools in the division, some with enrollments as high as 1,650 students.
Boys potential qualifiers
Payson boys with the best chance to qualify based on their current rankings include: Zackary Ludtke in the high jump (#2), Hunter Stanfield in the triple jump (#6), javelin (#10) and long jump (#14), Connor Hatch in the 300 hurdles (#6) and 110 hurdles (#11) and Dayton Morris in the shot put (#11) and discus (#12). Dominic Struezer jumped 5-10 in the high jump in a non-qualifier and needs to do it in a qualifier.
Girls potential qualifiers
Longhorn girls with the best chance to qualify include: Isabella Spear in the shot (#9) and discus (#18), Brianna Marinelli in the pole vault (#16), Robyn Wilson in the high jump (#17), McKenzie Ball in the 3200 (#18), MaKenzie Brade in the 100 (#27) and the 4x100 relay (#12) of Emma Macnab, Brade, Claire Hancock and Braven Rasmussen) and the 4x800 relay (#12) of Ball, Hannah Sarnowski, McKenzie Sarnowski and Darby MacFarlane.
Mya Mercado also may have a shot at qualifying based on her 30-6 triple jump.