Spring officially sprang on Friday.
But the calendar is about the only thing that signaled the changing of the seasons.
Another sign of spring was noticeably missing.
Sports associated with this time of year aren’t being played because of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s washing over the globe like a tidal wave.
Arizona Interscholastic Association officials were hoping they’d be able to get high school baseball, softball, golf and track and field back in action by March 30 after a two-week layoff.
However, on Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey extended the statewide school closure order until at least April 10.
As a result, the AIA directed teams to not to participate in competition until further notice. It’s likely that schools across the state and country will remain closed for in-person classes for the rest of the school year.
That would assuredly lead to the cancellation of all high school spring sports in Arizona and possibly the entire country.
The last pitch of the season may have already hit the catcher’s mitt before spring officially started.
While the AIA left open the chance of state championships in all sports, it’s the uncertainty that’s difficult for student-athletes and their coaches.
“There is this cloud hanging over us,” said Payson varsity baseball coach Brian Young. “We don’t know if we will get back to games or not.”
Young’s Longhorns were hoping to claim their third outright 3A East championship in four years this season and qualify for the state tournament for the eighth time in his eight seasons as head coach.
But now this senior-heavy team may not get the chance to do any of that.
“Aside from concerns about the illness, we have players who have put in so many hours of work that have lost the opportunity to do what they love,” the Longhorn skipper said.
“My heart is broken for our seniors. You play your whole career for that last season and to see it possibly end with no senior night, no state tournament, and only one chance to play at home is so disappointing.
“My hope is that the virus concerns will be far less than people fear and that our kids will get back to school, sports, and a normal way of life.”
He made that last comment on March 16. But COVID-19 has spread at a devastating rate in the days since.
Life hasn’t been normal for the Longhorns since they played at Chino Valley on March 5. That game was suspended by darkness with the score knotted 5-5 heading into the eighth inning.
They were hoping to prevail a day after coming up on the short end of a 5-4 score against Camp Verde in the home opener the night before.
The home opener and the home finale all in one, as it may turn out.
They opened the season by going 2-2 in a challenging Phoenix Christian Cougar Classic on Feb. 26, 28 and 29.
That’s it.
Five full games.
Weather postponed their scheduled game at home against defending 2A state champion Scottsdale Christian on March 10.
The attempt to limit large gatherings and encourage people to stay home forced the cancellation of all nine games since.
Eight games remain on the regular-season schedule.
For the sake of seniors Jesse Conway, Dalton Harold, Hunter Harold, Elijah Lee, Brian Olthoff, Wade Parton, Tyler Parker, River Phillips and Josh Wright, let’s hope we hear umpires shout “play ball” once again.
