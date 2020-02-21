One more basket.
That’s all that stood in the way of Payson’s girls basketball team and a victory.
But, it wasn’t to be as time ran out on the Longhorns in a 48-47 loss at Blue Ridge on Feb. 14.
It was a fitting end to a frustrating season for a young team that played well in stretches but rarely strung four good quarters together.
As a result, the Longhorns finished 4-18 overall, 2-16 in non-tournament games and 0-10 in the 3A East Region.
They trailed visiting Winslow by two points, 34-32, in the final minute of the third quarter of their final home game on Feb. 11, only to watch the Bulldogs close on a 35-10 run to win 69-42.
They also came out on the short end of a 45-43 game at Scottsdale Christian Academy on Feb. 1.
With a roster featuring only one senior with no varsity experience in Sadie Hazelo, growing pains were expected. And it wound up being a painful season.
“We knew this was going to be a process and a building year,” said coach Miles Huff.
They were hoping for tangible evidence that their work was paying off in the second half of the season.
It may not have been as easy to see as a quick glance at their record, but Huff did find several reasons for optimism in the improvement of many of the girls, including sophomores Emmy White, Trinity Glasscock, Cadence White, Kayla Cline and Emmy Whaley.
“Emmy has emerged as a top level point guard and floor general,” Huff said of White after the second-year varsity player’s 17-point, five-assist, four-steal effort in the home finale against Winslow.
And Glasscock led the 3A East in blocked shots, according to Huff.
“Trinity, I think she has the ability to control the game on the defensive end,” the coach said.
Also returning next year will be juniors McKayla Taylor, Autumn Cline, Autumn Lynch and Arena Haught. Taylor and Cline served as the co-captains this season and the only non-sophomore starters.
It’ll be a different team entering the 2020-21 season. No longer will they be a young squad.
No, with all the players returning from this year, it’ll be an experienced team looking to turn all the hard lessons learned this year into success on the court.
In short, they’ll be looking to win.
“I was super proud of the team,” Huff said. “By the end of the year you could definitely see the improvement they made.
“I’m looking forward to what they can accomplish in the future.”