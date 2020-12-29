Payson’s girls basketball players had some fun after their final practice before a five-day Christmas break with a Secret Santa gift exchange featuring a twist in Wilson Dome on Tuesday morning.
Before the passing of gifts they had head coach Miles Huff leave then come back blindfolded for a surprise. As he uncovered his eyes they tossed slices of cheese at him, trying to get them to stick to his shaved head.
One or two did.
But the coach got the last laugh as he made sure they picked up cheese off the floor before it stuck.
Judging by the laughter, it was worth it.
More photos at payson.com/multimedia.