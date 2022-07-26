A soccer mini-camp for two by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Jul 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Photos from the July 21 morning session mini-camp at Rumsey Park with Payson and Ironwood American Leadership Academy. See more photos on the Roundup Sports Facebook. Keith Morris Keith Morris Keith Morris Keith Morris Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Payson and Ironwood American Leadership Academy joined together for a girls soccer mini-camp at Rumsey Park on July 20-21.“We trained together and learned from each other,” said PHS girls soccer head coach David Cluff.“Their coach ran some sessions, we ran others. And we ended it with a friendly match.”Cluff appreciated the coaching knowledge of ALA coach Dean Sale.“It was great to learn from a coach that’s been around the game and coaching for decades, and to share some of the things we do, as well,” he said.The Longhorns open official practice on Monday (July 25). Payson hosts Snowflake for a scrimmage on Aug. 11. Payson opens the season with a home tournament on Aug. 19-20. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags David Cluff Payson Dean Sale Coaching Sport Soccer Coach Camp Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should host a Fourth of July fireworks show? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back