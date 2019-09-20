Why do we love football teams?
And while I’m thinking about it — why do we love dogs?
Bear with me.
We love them both for no good reason at all.
They take up our time.
They never talk to us.
They shed.
Well, dogs shed.
During football season, we can’t wait for Friday night. We find our very identities wrapped up in the team — or the mutt.
How do they manage that?
Why do I think of myself in some way as a “Longhorn?” Why am I giddy with delight when they win and crushed when they lose? Why is the final game of their season always one of the worst days of my year?
And why do I worry that my dog, Bear, gets anxious during the day when I’m gone? Why do I immediately forgive him when he tears siding off the side of the house?
And why does a Longhorn defeat make it so I can’t wait for next Friday night?
Maybe it’s easier to explain why we love dogs — since they feed our egos and wag at the door.
The Longhorns don’t get excited when I show up on the sidelines.
But you can bet the Payson Longhorns love the game or they wouldn’t endure months, pain and the risk of losing or making a mistake with all their friends watching. While many of their buddies are home playing video games, these dedicated student-athletes are sweating it out on the practice field, or in the weight room or in the film room. They give up a large chunk of their summer to get ready — as do Bryan Burke and his dedicated coaching staff.
But hey — love’s a funny thing.
I fell in love with a fuzzy, playful little pup on a visit to the animal shelter looking for the perfect dog. Bear wasn’t perfect — any more than the Longhorns. But he reminded me of a tiny polar bear — and I couldn’t resist.
In the past 14 years, he has taught me all about love and loyalty — and overlooking imperfections. Bear even convinced me to go back the the pound on another day and find Bailey — to help poor Bear deal with separation anxiety. Now, Bear and Bailey have amassed their share of penalty flags. They dig up the yard, jump all over guests, throw blocks from behind and fumble the treats.
No, they’re not perfect and neither is football.
But I love watching these gutsy Longhorns overcome adversity like they did in recovering from early mistakes that led to a 20-0 deficit against Fountain Hills. They stormed back to score 26 of the next 34 points to make it a game. They didn’t hang their heads. No, they battled back.
And that’s important — not whether they won the game. They showed what they’re made of right there. They’ll pull themselves out of the mud, shake it off and get back to running after the squirrel, err, football.
I love how Burke and offensive coordinator Colin White leap up into the air for a body bump with players like Jesse Conway, Trevor Cline, Porter Flake and Trevor Flores after a touchdown.
I love how Kyle Shepard always seems to come up with a big run when they need it and seems to be in on just about every tackle.
I love how Will Howell terrorizes quarterbacks and always seems to be just an inch from batting down every pass they throw — well, that’s on the ones he doesn’t knock out of the air.
So many players make this one of the most talented Payson teams I’ve watched in seven seasons covering the Longhorns.
I love the dedication of special teams coach Joe Parone, who keeps coming back to help year after year.
And I love how passionate the fans in this town are.
It’s really all about passion.
We’re all passionate about something.
With me, it’s dogs and Longhorns football.
