Count Trevor Cline among those who wishes Payson’s football team wasn’t idle this week.
“I don’t want a week off,” the Longhorns quarterback said. “I just want to play.”
It’s understandable that the junior doesn’t like not playing a game tonight with the way the Longhorns have stormed out of the gate this season.
Payson improved to 2-0 with a 51-0 trouncing of host Scottsdale Coronado last week. The Longhorns came away with six interceptions. That’s a school record, according to head coach Bryan Burke, breaking the mark of five in a game by the 1997, 1998 and 2007 teams.
Trevor Flores picked off three passes, Jesse Conway two and Cline one.
Conway set the tone early by racing 91 yards with the opening kickoff to score the first of seven Payson touchdowns. The senior enjoyed a monster game. He also caught a 20-yard scoring strike from Cline and finished with 220 all-purpose yards. Along with the long kick return, he amassed 85 yards on punt returns, 20 receiving yards and 24 yards on interception returns.
Chance Zale also scored on a pair of second-half runs (3, 37).
In addition to connecting with Conway on the second-quarter scoring pass, Cline also dove in for a 1-yard TD in the first quarter.
Kyle Shepard ran for a 1-yard TD to give the Longhorns a 27-0 lead with 8:13 to play in the first half.
With the starters on the bench, freshman quarterback Dexter Waterman ran for a 23-yard touchdown to end the scoring in the final quarter, which featured a running clock.
The Longhorns rolled up 380 yards of offense, including 314 rushing yards on 33 carries.
Cline ran nine times for 125 yards and Zale carried the ball 12 times for 111 yards.
Cline, who also completed 3 of 5 passes for 66 yards and a TD, praised the performance by Payson’s offensive line.
“It all starts with the O-line; we can’t do anything without them,” the junior said.
Shepard sat out the second half after being flagged for targeting for a helmet-to-helmet hit on a Coronado player late in the first half. The penalty occurred on an 88-yard interception return for a touchdown by Conway. It wiped that TD off the board and resulted in an automatic ejection for Shepard. The standout running back/linebacker must sit out the team’s next game — a homecoming battle with Fountain Hills on Sept. 13.
The game was delayed for about 25 minutes as Coronado’s Cyaleal Cotton lay on the field near midfield. Paramedics took him off the field on a gurney and transported him to an area hospital by ambulance.
Coronado coach Curt LeBlanc, who used to coach in Payson, said the junior had full use of his extremities and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
“It’s not what we coach,” Burke said of the play. “It was a bang-bang play. Shepard’s not a malicious kid; he’s a great kid. It’s unfortunate. We hope the kid is healthy.”
Payson’s performance in triple-digit temperatures pleased Burke.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Burke said. “We were happy with the win; we played hard. It’s tough in the heat but we overcame, we hydrated and we took care of our bodies this week. All our key guys stepped up and played hard, played physical.”
Travis Christianson led Payson with 10 tackles. Troy Daniels had nine and Will Howell seven.
It’s Payson’s first 2-0 start since the 2015 team won its first three games.
It’s the Longhorns’ largest margin of victory since Payson won 56-0 at Holbrook last season. It’s also the Longhorns’ first shutout since that Sept. 28, 2018 game.
Payson’s biggest problem in a season-opening 30-20 win over Page was the 12 penalties it had. Those penalties wiped out touchdowns and ended drives. The Longhorns improved against the Dons (0-2), drawing only eight flags.