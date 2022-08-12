This is Billy Spalding’s team.
His second season as Payson High’s head boys soccer coach just feels different than his first.
He inherited a Longhorn team loaded with veterans. Not all of them were happy that longtime coach Chris Avakian wasn’t retained for another season.
So, Spalding faced the challenge of winning over his new players.
“Last year was difficult for several reasons,” he said. “The guys were switching coaches. Most of them were at the end of their career in high school and that was hard for them.”
Spalding learned all the things a coach must deal with during his first season.
“I didn’t know what I was doing, especially on the administration side of things,” he said. “I mean, I had no idea. So, as far as some strategy, there were some things I missed.”
He did his best, leading Payson to an 11-5-1 overall record. The Longhorns were 9-3 in the power points games that matter in state tournament seeding and qualified for the eight-team tournament for just the second time in seven seasons.
Chino Valley
The Horns finished second to Chino Valley in the Fall Central Region standings last year, going 5-1 with its only loss to the Cougars. Payson lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to, you guessed it, Chino Valley in the opening round of the state tournament. Chino Valley went on to win the state championship.
It’s the second straight year that Payson has lost 1-0 in the opening round to the eventual state champ. Blue Ridge edged the Horns in 2020 when Payson finished 10-5.
Different atmosphere
Now, a year after his debut, Spalding is firmly established as the head of the program.
“This is a very different atmosphere,” Spalding said after practice, as the Longhorns prepare for their season-opener at Flagstaff Northland Prep on Aug. 23.
“Most of these guys, they see me as their coach. So, I’m not having to earn that respect or gain that relationship. So, that makes it quite a bit easier than last season.
“That 2021 team was loaded with upperclassmen used to another coach and system.”
Freshmen power
This year’s team is loaded with freshmen. Of the 30 players listed on the combined varsity/junior varsity roster, 14 are freshmen from one of the biggest classes the school has had.
“We graduated 11,” Spalding said. “We lost several quality players, but we’ve got some great juniors, great seniors, we’ve even got several really great freshmen. It’s a record-breaking freshman class.”
Experience
But the team still features experience with several returning starters. There are 13 upperclassmen on the roster, including nine juniors and four seniors.
The seniors include Juan Hernandez, Braden Tenney, Joel VanZile and Ismael Urquiza.
The juniors are Tyler Burnett, Joey Clark, Jesus Hernandez, Ben Menghini, Aiden Meredith, Kevin Romero, Nemo Rodriguez, Liam Spalding and Braden Welly.
The three sophomores are Daniel Denogean, Jeyten Johnson and Lincoln Stonebrink.
The freshmen are Trace Austin, Stone Booth, Sebastian Castellanos, Micah Clark, Cash Collins, Scout Lynch, Carter McDowell, Lincoln McDowell, Trent Moore, Omar Nava, Elijah Nightengale, Brody Roselli, Kolby Simon and Daniel Zeferino.
The Longhorns open the home schedule against Holbrook at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Rumsey Park.
It’s the first of seven home games this season. They have six away games not counting the Sept. 16-17 Show Low Invitational.
They close the season at home against Show Low on Oct. 20.
“We’ve got a real tough schedule,” Spalding said. “Last year, we had a fantastic team and we had a cake schedule. This year, I think we have the makings of another real good team, we just need to come together as a team. That’s the main thing.”
Payson is one of 28 schools playing in four regions in fall soccer this year. The Longhorns are one of five teams in the Fall Central Region with Chino Valley, Madison Highland, North Valley Christian and Sedona Red Rock.
Last year, there were six teams in the Central Region. Madison Highland is new to the region, while Gilbert Leading Edge Academy and Rancho Solano Prep are out.
There are seven teams in each of the East, South and North regions. Two schools — Highland Prep West and Pima — are independent.
All home games are at 6 p.m. at Rumsey Park.
Alfonso Rodriguez is back for his second season as junior varsity coach and varsity assistant. Jared Tenney and John Collins will also help coach when they can. Tenney has coached at the middle school and Collins helped with the middle school last year.
Additionally, Joe Klein will help with goalkeeper training. Klein played on the state runner-up team at Payson.
He wants fans to understand the challenges they face this season.
“We’re going to have to battle for every game,” he said. “Last year, we had some cake games and we don’t have any of them this season.
“And several of the teams we beat (last year) had very young squads and were competitive. So, there’s going to be several teams that are going to be pretty tough.”