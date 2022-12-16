On Monday, (Dec. 12) the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Executive Board voted to establish girls flag football as the association’s newest sanctioned sport. The first season of play will be the fall of 2023.

Flag football was established as a sanctioned sport instead of an emerging sport as data collected showed a significant number of schools will be able to field a team in the inaugural season, and that number should continue to grow.

