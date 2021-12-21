Hunter Stanfield goes all out to tackle a Snowflake player during their 3A East Region game in Payson this season. The Lobos have long been one of the top teams in the 3A East but appear to be moving up to 4A after claiming the last two 3A state championships.
Snowflake won the 3A state football championship this season for the second consecutive year.
It looks like the Lobos won’t make it three straight 3A titles.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association is moving Snowflake up to the 4A Conference in football in its initial football conference alignments for the 2022 season.
Snowflake has until Jan. 5 to appeal its initial placement, although an appeal is a longshot to change the decision by the AIA’s Executive Board. The executive board will discuss all appeals at its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 18 and will announce its decisions that day.
Barring a successful appeal, the Lobos will face larger schools starting next fall.
Student enrollment numbers are the primary consideration the AIA uses to place schools in conferences in most sports, except football, which also began heavily considering a team’s success or failure on the field the last three years, with the most recent year carrying the most weight.
Snowflake and most other 3A East Region schools like Payson remain in 3A for most sports, including boys and girls basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball. Sports like track and field, cross country, wrestling and golf go by divisions, with Payson remaining where they’ve been for the past several years.
But the AIA is breaking up the 3A East in football as a Snowflake team that has ruled the state the past two years is heading to 4A next season.
And Yuma Catholic, the school the Lobos beat for the title the past two years, is heading up to 4A, too. Yuma Catholic beat Payson in the first round this season.
Snowflake has gone 101-23 overall the past 19 years, including 92-21 against the 3A/Div. 4 teams.
The Lobos have won four 3A East titles over the last decade and finished second three times. They tied Payson and Blue Ridge for another crown in 2019 and finished second to Payson on tiebreakers.
Snowflake reached the state semifinals six times in the last 10 years, making the final game three times in that span, winning twice.