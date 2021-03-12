Some may only know David Daniels as Payson High’s head wrestling coach.
But many others realize that Daniels plays a pivotal role in Rim Country as a wildlife manager with the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
He’s also been instrumental in helping the Payson Natural Resource Committee stay connected with local landowners, sportsmen and community members to discuss projects that benefit wildlife and ranchers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PNRC recently completed its third virtual meeting since the pandemic started changing the lives of people around the world more than a year ago.
Led by Daniels, the PNRC works as part of the Habitat Partnership Committee that meets with landowners, sportsmen and the community to discuss projects that benefit wildlife and the ranching community.
“Small communities and our ranching partners are built on in-person handshakes and front porch coffee, so keeping things going was no easy task,” wrote Jarrod McFarlin, AZGFD field supervisor.
“Everything from bandwidth issues from remote ranches to ‘How do I Google Meet’ cold have led the committee to discontinue important work until the pandemic was over, but the relationships that we’ve built over time in the Payson area and Dave’s leadership through this process have enabled us to continue to put ranching and wildlife conservation projects on the ground.
“Happy 2021. Let’s keep moving forward and finding a way.”
Anne Ackroyd of the Arizona Game and Fish Department contributed to this story.
Payson’s Honey Albrecht competed in the 50-mile Elephant Mountain Trail Run in Cave Creek.
Well, the store manager at Rim Runners in Payson, doesn’t usually just compete. She excels.
And she did just that once again, as the sixth woman to cross the finish line.
The 61-year-old was also the oldest finisher overall in the race.
“Dang, I’m old,” she said with a laugh.
She called it a spectacular experience.
“It’s a challenging and beautiful race that takes you out to Spur Cross Recreational Area, than a loop out to Seven Springs and back around Elephant Mountain,” Albrecht said.