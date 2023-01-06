We’ll get a chance to see just how good several girls basketball teams who’ve started strong really are as they face challenging January schedules.
The list includes Alchesay, Payson and Show Low, among others. Let’s take a look at what’s on top for our nine area teams.
3A
Alchesay
Alchesay is proving they’re once again one of the teams to watch in 3A.
The Falcons (13-4 overall, 6-2 ranking games, 2-1 3A North) get a chance to avenge their 45-44 Dec. 22 loss at Window Rock (8-4 overall, 2-4, 1-2) at home against the Fighting Scouts in a 3A North showdown at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
And the 3A North gauntlet continues for the Falcons at Tuba City (11-4, 6-1, 2-0) at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and at Page (8-5, 4-1, 1-1) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Payson
Payson is 10-4 overall after going 2-2 against bigger schools in the Chandler Prep New Years Classic on Dec. 28-30.
The Longhorns, who are 5-1 in ranking games, lost to 5A Glendale Ironwood 42-34 on Dec. 28 and to 6A Mesa Desert Ridge 39-29 on Dec. 29, before beating 4A Gilbert North American Leadership Academy 53-50 later on Dec. 29 and knocking off 5A Gilbert Higley 56-37 on Dec. 30.
Payson opens 3A East play at home against two old rivals as Show Low comes to Wilson Dome on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Snowflake pays a visit on Friday, Jan. 13.
The Longhorns will look to continue their strong start and put recent region struggles behind them. Payson is 2-38 in 3A East play the past four seasons.
Show Low
Show Low is 12-5 overall and 6-2 ranking games entering a Saturday, Jan. 7 game at Thatcher. The Cougars then head for a showdown at Payson to begin 3A East play. They should feel pretty comfortable in Payson after going 4-0 in the Longhorn Winter Stampede on Dec. 16-17. Show Low followed that up with a 38-37 heartbreaking loss at home against Chinle on Dec. 20 before beating Miami 48-44 at Show Low on Dec. 22.
Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge carried a 2-5 overall record into the Chandler Prep New Years Classic.
The Yellow Jackets (2-1 ranking games) host Ganado at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 and play at Round Valley at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 then open 3A East play at Holbrook at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Snowflake
Snowflake (5-8 overall, 0-5 ranking games, 0-1 3A East) were set to play at Pima on Thursday, Jan. 5 before traveling to Winslow (10-5 overall, 5-2 ranking games, 1-0 3A East) trying to avenge a 57-37 Dec. 20 home-court loss its only 3A East record on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Lobos host Ganado in a non-region game on Thursday, Jan. 12 before returning to region play at Payson.
2A
St. Johns
St. Johns (11-6, 8-2, 4-1, 2-0 2A North) was scheduled to end 17 days without a game by jumping back into 2A North play with home games against Pinon on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Many Farms at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and at Sanders Valley on Monday, Jan. 9 before traveling to take on Round Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Round Valley
Round Valley (7-6 in games reported, 3-2, 1-1 2A North) was scheduled to open the 2023 portion of its schedule with non-region games at Morenci on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Holbrook on Thursday, Jan. 5 and at home against Blue Ridge at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 before returning to 2A North play at home against Pinon at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. The Elks then host St. Johns at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
1A
Cibecue Dishchii’bikoh
Cibecue Dishchii’bikoh carried a 4-4 overall record into the Chandler Prep New Years Classic. The Wildcats were 4-0 in ranking games and 2-0 in the 1A Copper Region heading into a Thursday, Jan. 5 region game at home against Fort Thomas. Dishchii’bikoh continues in region play with home games against Joseph City at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Hayden at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 and a road game at Superior at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13.
The Wildcats play at Mogollon on Jan. 17.
Mogollon
The Mustangs (6-6 overall, 1-2 ranking games, 1-1 1A Copper) hope to build on a 3-1 performance at their own Mustang Winter Jam on Dec. 16-17 when they return to 1A Copper Region play at Hoyden at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Mogollon hosts North Valley Christian in a non-region contest at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 before getting back to region play at Fort Thomas on Friday, Jan. 13 before hosting Dishchii’bikoh on Jan. 17.