Alex Armenta and Ian Capper teamed up to shoot a net 139 and win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Two-Man Blind Draw Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Harry Parsons and Gary Campbell (145) finished second, Russ Thornell and George Spatz (146) third and Mike Anderson and Ron Fischer (147) fourth.
Dave Herbert had the longest putt, finding the cup from 12 feet 9 inches on No. 9.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Tim Ernst (No. 2, 13 feet 11 inches), Lou Manganiello (No. 5, 8-8), Jim Livingston (No. 8, 4-6), Spatz (No. 14, 4-3) and Parsons (No. 17, 9-11).