All-3A East Longhorns
Bryan Burke
3A East Coach of the Year
Led Longhorns to first region title and best record (8-3) in 11 years, first winning season in four years and first playoff berth in three seasons.
Trevor Cline, QB-S, Jr., 6-2, 190
3A East Offensive Player of the Year
First Team Offensive Utility/Flex
Threw for 1,876 yards, 20 TDs, 5 interceptions and ran 151 times for 1,022 yards (6.3 avg.) and 12 TDs. Had 40 tackles and 4 interceptions.
Burke: “What stood out with Trevor was his versatility, his ability to throw in the pocket and out of the pocket, run inside the tackle box and outside the tackle box. He’s the best quarterback in the state.”
Jesse Conway, WR-S Sr., 6-1, 165
First Team WR, First Team Kick Returner
Set PHS career receiving yards record in just 2 seasons. Caught 30 passes for 770 yards (25.7 avg.) and 10 TDs and ran 25 times for 156 yards (6.2) and 4 TDs. Returned 19 kicks for 591 yards (31.1) and 14 punts for 266 yards (19.0). Led PHS in scoring (110 points) and all-purpose yards (1,928). Led team with 5 interceptions.
Burke: “Jesse makes big-time electric plays. He has the talent to play for a D-I school, but baseball is his No. 1 sport.”
Porter Flake, TE-LB, Sr., 6-0, 170
First Team LB, Second Team Tight End
Finished 2nd on team with 95 tackles and added 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 2 sacks. Ranked 2nd for PHS with 28 catches for 428 yards (15.3) and 5 TDs.
Burke: “A two-year captain, his leadership stands out. The QB of our defense, our tempo-setter. Probably our most consistent player.”
Will Howell, LT-DE, Sr., 6-6, 220
First Team Offensive Lineman
Left tackle made 1st team for 2nd time. Also a force at DE with 43 tackles, 4 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.
Burke: “His leadership stands out. He’s very committed, extremely hard worker. Finishes blocks, loves to be physical.”
Connor Faust, DT-T, Jr., 6-1, 215
First Team DL, Honorable Mention OL
Led PHS with 5 sacks. Had 41 tackles.
Burke: “Connor is a big explosive, physical, tough, hard-working kid.”
Trevor Flores, WR-CB, Sr., 5-9, 135
First Team Defensive Back
Ran 12 times for 176 yards (14.7) and 4 TDs. Tied for second on team with 4 interceptions.
Burke: “Trevor is somebody I’ll be talking about for years because of his effort and physicality. I’ll tell them, ‘I’ve got an all-league cornerback at 135 pounds.’”
Soto Sellis, LG-DT, Jr., 6-0, 220
First Team Offensive Lineman
Key member of offensive line opened holes for the running game and protected Cline on passing plays. Added 42 tackles, 2 sacks on defense.
Burke: “Our most physical O-lineman, strong kid, phenomenally hard worker.”
Kyle Shepard, RB-LB, Sr., 5-8, 150
First Team Defensive Utility/Flex
Fourth on team with 55 tackles. Had 3 interceptions, forced 3 fumbles. Fourth in total yards (402). Rushed 31 times for 180 yards (5.8) and 4 TDs and caught 11 passes for 222 yards (20.2) and 1 TD.
Burke: “Our most physical player despite his size. His effort stands out probably more than anybody in our program.”
Mike Dominguez, K, So.
First Team Kicker
Made 4 of 8 field goal attempts, including a 43-yarder, and converted 41 for 49 extra-point attempts.
Burke: “He made a lot of clutch kicks. We call him ‘Killer Mike’ for a reason.”
Travis Christianson, LB-FB, So., 5-10
Second Team Linebacker
Sophomore led PHS with 109 tackles and 4 forced fumbles and added 3 sacks.
Burke: “Travis is a stud. He probably could have went 1st team if we didn’t have some stud linebackers in our region. His consistency is on another level. He’s the 1st one in the gym and 1st out to practice.”
James Watson, DE-C, Sr, 5-10, 200
Second Team Defensive Lineman
Key player in trenches on both sides of ball in first year with team. Finished 3rd on team with 75 tackles and forced 2 fumbles.
Burke: “Picked up physically late in the year and played his best games late against heavy run teams.”
Marques Alcorta, RB-LB, Sr., 5-8, 165
Honorable Mention Running Back
Finished second on team in rushes (67), rushing yards (227) and rushing TDs (5).
Cyrus Krieger, OL-DE, Jr., 5-11, 185
Honorable Mention Defensive Lineman
A key returning player on both the defensive and offensive lines next year after playing in just seven games this season.
Jojo Ortiz, CB, Jr., 5-10, 142
Honorable Mention Defensive Back
Picked off 2 passes, 2 fumble recoveries and forced a fumble.