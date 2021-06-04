Rich Ormand is stepping down as Payson High athletic director on a high note.
Ormand announced last week that PHS student-athletes excelled in the classroom during the 2020-21 school year.
“As an athletic department, we set a goal a couple of years ago to get every varsity team’s GPA average above a 3.0,” Ormand wrote in an email.
“I can proudly say that this year we accomplished that goal for probably the first time in the history of the athletic program.”
He saluted the student-athletes and teams.
“These are pretty great accomplishments,” Ormand wrote.
It’s icing on the cake as Ormand focused on doing everything he could to get PHS student-athletes recognition for their academic accomplishments as much as for their athletic achievements by searching for academic honors and nominating deserving students.
Ormand said PHS has updated all the scholar team banners with honors over the last five years and they will hang in the concessions area of Wilson Dome.