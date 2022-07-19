Five Payson Little League Baseball All-Star Teams came up short in their bids to win championships.
But the players battled all the way.
Intermediate 50/70The Intermediate 50/70 All-Stars didn’t have another team in the district to compete against, so they qualified for the state tournament in Nogales, where they lost 8-5 to Prescott on July 11 then bounced back with a 13-3 win over Deer Valley to stay alive.
They faced Prescott again on July 13 and came out on the short end of a 15-13 slugfest.
Team members include: Brig Diquattro, Carson Frederick, Dane White, Deebo Vitale, Dujaya Burdette, Justin Hatfield, Kane Ryden, Landon Hansen, Mason Tsosie, Nathan Tsosie, Skeeter Lee and coaches Courtney White and Kyle Bathke.
The JuniorsThe Payson Junior All-Stars competed in the district tournament in Flagstaff. They played six games in seven days and went 4-2.
The Juniors beat Winslow, lost to West Flagstaff then stayed alive with another win over Winslow and triumphs over Show Low and Silver Creek to emerge from the losers’ bracket to face West Flagstaff again. They needed to beat West Flag twice to win the district crown and advance to the state tournament, but West Flagstaff won the first game to end it.
The Junior team included: Nathan Tsosie, Isaiah Dudley, Michael Stevens, Hunter Weinland, Evan Finkler, Carter Kelton, Vinnie Vitale, Landon Hansen, Hunter Hoff, Evan Fuller, Brig Diquattro and coaches Jeremy Hoff, Wade Parton and Warren Parton.
The MajorsThe Payson Major (10-12) All-Stars competed in the area tournament at West Flagstaff and beat Page and Continental, lost to West Flagstaff then beat Continental again to advance to the district tournament at Show Low, where a lost to Round Valley knocked them out. West Flagstaff wound up winning the district title.
That Major All-Star roster included: Brix Haught, Cash Mercado, Hayes Althoff, Kane Ryden, Dwayne Bartlett, Jackson Wheeler, Luke Whaley, Brayden Hansen, Ryder Hillegas, Caleb Sessions, Daniel Vazquez Estrada, Jayden Jones, Isaak Dudley, Nerio Avalos Ortiz and coaches John Whaley, Scott Wheeler and Michael Hansen.
The SeniorsThe Payson Senior All-Stars competed in the district tournament at Winslow.
Payson lost the first game to Holbrook then beat Holbrook in a rematch after Holbrook lost to Winslow. That gave Payson a chance to win the district if it could beat Winslow twice. However, Winslow won the first game to claim the tournament title.
The Senior All-Stars roster included: Braden Neese, Nathen English, Daiton LeBlanc, Diesel Santana, Jaxon Pettet, Josh Garrisi, Micah Hazelo, Nichelos Mejio, Wyatt Burdette, Wyatt Fulton, Xavier Romero and coaches Warren Parton and Waylon Pettet.
The MinorsPayson’s 8-10 (Minor) Baseball All-Stars competed in the district tournament at Holbrook. They beat Winslow then lost to eventual champion West Flagstaff. Their tournament ended with a loss to Flagstaff Continental.
The 8-10 roster included: Grant Goodman, CJ White, Kannon Brockett, Everett Nez, Treyton West, Ledge Santana, Leland Pageler, Milo Weisser, Jaxon Stroops, Cale Wilbanks, Noah Richardson, Tyler DeWald, Eden Montanez-Gallegos and coaches Courtney White, Tyler Goodman and Dusty Brockett.