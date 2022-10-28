Anderson, Vaplon win Keith Morris Author email Oct 28, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Anderson shot 72 to finish first in the A flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Low Net/Turkey Shoot at Payson Golf Club on Oct. 19.Terry Lindey (74) finished second, Gary Cordell (75) third, with four golfers tying for fourth.Gary Vaplon took first in the B flight with a net 70, followed by Art Sipple (71) and Bob Lamb and Dale Baker, who both shot 72 to tie for third.Alex Armenta won the longest putt, finding the hole from 23 feet 5 inches on #9.Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Gary Cordell on both #5 (22 feet 4 inches) and #14 (15-3½), Al Chittenden (#2, 23-9), Terry Lindsey (#8, 14-4) and Mike McKee (#17, 11-0). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gary Vaplon Mike Anderson Sport Golf Golfer Gary Cordell Putt Terry Lindsey Alex Armenta Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history What do you think of the new park being built off Granite Dells Road? You voted: I think it's great I worry about its impact on the town water supply, resources I am undecided Vote View Results Back