Robert Mavis had nothing new to say.
So the Payson boys basketball coach sent assistant coach Jason Redford out to talk after another tough 3A East loss on Thursday night.
It’s understandable. Mavis had little new to say and wanted to give his assistant coach a chance to try and explain the issues that resulted in another heartbreaking loss.
Two days after watching Snowflake rally from an early deficit to close strong and win by five points, another rival did the same.
Show Low outscored the home team 45-35 in the second half after Payson built a 32-25 halftime lead.
The 70-67 loss left the Longhorns 1-3 in the 3A East and searching for answers.
“It was a nail-biter,” Jason Redford said. “We put forth our best effort, we had the right guys in the game for every situation and unfortunately it didn’t turn out for us tonight.”
Payson is 13-10 overall thanks to a promising start to the season that included an 8-0 performance in winning the Wickenburg Wrangler Classic. And the Horns were bolstered by a rare region victory at No. 8 Lakeside Blue Ridge on Jan. 14.
That triumph came on the heels of an overtime homecourt loss to a Holbrook team that’s No. 3 in Friday’s rankings.
A 22-14 second quarter advantage left Payson with a seven-point halftime lead, 32-25, against the Cougars. But Show Low outscored Payson 45-35 in the second half, including 26-18 in the third quarter.
So, the Longhorns have competed in all four 3A East games. But they’ve only won one of them.
Five Longhorns scored in double figures in perhaps their most balanced effort of the season. Jeremy Chavez led the way with 15 points, followed by Dexter Waterman with 13, Anderson Hatch and Caleb Marinelli 11 and Connor Hatch 10.
Payson hit seven three-point baskets and sank 10 of 15 free throws. Snowflake converted just 11 of 20 shots from the charity stripe and drained three treys.
Payson limited Show Low’s leading scorer, Cougar Cooke, to just eight points. But Preston Power poured in 30 points to lead the Cougars to victory. Andre Henderson added 14 points for Show Low.
These are games Payson needs to win if it hopes to make the 24-team state tournament.
And back-to-back heartbreakers left the Longhorns 4-8 in the non-tournament games that count in the rankings and No. 27 in Friday’s 3A rankings and in jeopardy of missing the tournament without some big wins the rest of the way.
This was a battle between playoff hopefuls, as the Cougars stood at No. 26 in Friday’s 3A rankings.
Payson looks to bounce back from the tough week at home against No. 35 Winslow (4-12 overall, 2-6 ranking games, 0-2 3A East) tonight at 7:30.
The Horns have hosted four of their five region games at the midpoint of the schedule and need a win tonight to salvage a 2-3 record heading into the final half of the 3A East schedule featuring four away games and just one home contest.
They open the second half of the region schedule at Holbrook on Friday before closing the home schedule in a rematch with Blue Ridge on Jan. 31.
Their final three games are all away.