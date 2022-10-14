Beating rivals like Blue Ridge represent big moments in a Payson boys soccer season.
So, after the Longhorns ended a nine-game losing streak against the Yellow Jackets that dated eight years with a 2-1 victory at home on Sept. 26, Payson tried to snap another losing streak against another of its biggest rivals.
But Dallin Hatch scored with 21:07 remaining to break a 1-1 tie and lift Snowflake to a 2-1 victory at Rumsey Park on Monday night.
It’s the Lobos’ eighth consecutive victory over Payson in the regular-season games that count in the rankings. Payson did beat Snowflake in the Show Low Invitational last season. Those games don’t count in the rankings.
And the rankings are so important because they decide the teams qualifying for the 2A state tournament.
The Longhorns entered the game #8 in the 2A rankings, with Snowflake #9. The top eight teams make the tournament (four region winners and next four in the rankings).
The Lobos (5-3-2 ranking games) moved up three places to #6 in Wednesday’s rankings. Payson slipped down one spot to #9. However, the Longhorns, who beat Madison Highland 3-0 on Thursday, moved back up to #8 by Thursday's rankings.
Snowflake represents an elusive target for the Longhorns, who last beat the Lobos in a ranking game 3-0 at Snowflake on Sept. 25, 2014.
It’s the third consecutive season that the Lobos have edged the Longhorns by one goal. Of the eight consecutive wins over Payson, five were shutouts, including last year’s 1-0 game at Payson.
It’s the third straight year the Longhorns have lost heartbreakers to Snowflake. The teams battled into overtime at Snowflake in 2020, with the Lobos prevailing 4-3.
And the teams were locked into a fierce battle again on Monday.
Snowflake’s Devin Willis broke a scoreless tie just 1:38 into the second half.
But Liam Spalding scored from just outside the right corner of the goal box with 31:18 to play on a pass from Stone Booth. The junior kicked the ball across the goalmouth and the Snowflake goalkeeper couldn’t reach it on a dive as it hit the back of the net on the left side of the goal.
But the visitors scored the final goal to win.
Payson (5-4-1 ranking games) have just two games remaining — a Central Region contest at #14 North Valley Christian on Oct. 18 and a non-region finale at home against #2 Show Low on Oct. 20. The team will honor its four seniors at halftime at 6 p.m.
Controversy
The game featured some controversy as Payson coach Billy Spalding argued that the Snowflake player who threw in the ball to set up both scoring plays for the Lobos wasn’t at the center line waiting to go in during the next stoppage in play in time to be allowed to replace a teammate on the field as rules dictate.
Spalding said he was allowed in after only heading to the sideline position after the ball went out of bounds.
“They’ve been stressing this every game,” Spalding said. “If a player that’s to be subbed is not at the center line ready before the dead ball, they will not be subbed in. They subbed that guy in both times against what they’ve been telling us all season long. They have a player who’s throw-in is like a corner kick. If the ball goes out of bounds on their end of the field, they try to get him subbed in so he can make a throw for basically a corner kick. They did it both times against what they told us they would do.”
All heart
Still, the coach was proud of the way his players battled for 80 minutes.
“We did not roll over,” Spalding said. “They played like heroes tonight. They did what I asked them to do. I told them I need everything you’ve got and that’s exactly what they gave us.”