Payson players and coaches hoped to get deeper in the state tournament this season than they did last year.
And last year was memorable because the Longhorns were competitive in the 3A East for the first time in years and also posted their first state tournament victory since reaching the quarterfinals in 2009.
Well, this year’s edition of the team did improve in some ways in Robert Mavis’ second season as head coach.
They matched last year’s 5-5 record in the 3A East and moved up to third place after settling for fourth place a year ago. It’s their highest region finish since claiming back-to-back 3A East championships in 2008 and 2009.
And they went 9-9 in ranking games to earn the #15 seed, which allowed them to host a state tournament game. They were 8-10 in those games that count in the rankings a year ago.
And they won that game, beating Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 59-52 on Thursday to reach the second round in the 24-team tournament for the second consecutive year.
The season ended with a 53-36 loss at #2 Fountain Hills on Saturday night.
They finished 11-17 overall. They were 1-7 in the two regular-season tournaments they played in that don’t count in the rankings. They faced some tough teams and some bigger schools in those tournaments.
Those experiences helped them in the other games and prepared them for a return to the state tournament.
And the Longhorns showed the kind of heart a veteran team despite a roster featuring just two seniors and three players returning with varsity experience in coming back from a nine-point deficit to beat the #18 Golden Eagles.
“I think our boys found a little heart in the second half,” Mavis said. “In the second half, they played team basketball.”
Dexter Waterman and Anderson Hatch both scored 20 points to lead the Longhorns in the win over Bourgade Catholic. Mikey Schinstock added nine points on three three-point field goals and Sergio Madrid chipped in six points and Caleb Marinelli four points.
Hatch, Madrid and Waterman all scored six points to power the Longhorns to a big fourth quarter, where they outscored the visitors 23-8 to win a game they trailed 32-23 at halftime and 44-36 after three quarters. Payson outscored Bourgade 23-8 in the final quarter.
Plenty of empty seats remained for the game but the crowd’s roar as Payson sank big baskets to seal the win made it seem like there were many more people than the estimated 350 that showed up.
The Horns put the game away by hitting big free throws down the stretch. They made 14 of 22 from the charity stripe for the game, including 8 of 14 in the final quarter to win a physical battle that featured two Golden Eagles fouling out and one for Payson.
Madrid was 4-for-4 at the line and scored all six of his points in the final quarter.
“We knocked down free throws when we needed them,” Mavis said.
Bourgade made nine of 16 free throws. The Golden Eagles were 1-for-4 at the line in the fourth quarter.
Not only did the crowd erupt when the Longhorns sank late baskets and free throws, the spectators also cheered loudly at each of the Bourgade misses at the foul line.
“It was really loud,” Mavis said. “Give credit to the crowd for coming out and doing what they did.”
Golden Eagles freshman Adrian Stubbs scored 12 points in the first half but managed just four of his team-high 16 points in the final 16 minutes.
“That freshman is solid and we knew we had to take the ball out of his hands and make other players beat us,” Mavis said of the Longhorns’ focus coming out of the halftime locker room. “And it worked.”
Payson started out strong against Fountain Hills on Saturday, trailing by just two points, 23-21, at the break. But the Falcons owned the second half, outscoring the visitors 20-6 in the third quarter to take charge. They held a slight 10-9 scoring edge in the final period.
Waterman closed his career with 19 points on a season-high five three-point field goals. He scored 16 of his points in the first half.
Caleb Marinelli added nine points in his final game.
The rest of the team combined to score just eight points.