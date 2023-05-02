The Longhorns are back where they belong.
At least, that’s how they see it.
Payson’s softball program has plenty of experience in the state tournament over the past dozen or so seasons, reaching the state championship game four times.
But the Longhorns’ string of qualifying for the 16-team state tournament, or the Round of 16, ended at 11 in a row last year with a play-in loss to Safford. The top eight seeds earn automatic berths in the 16-team state tournament, while the teams seeded Nos. 9-24 face a play-in game.
Now, after a 4-2 win over the visiting No. 20 Monument Valley Mustangs in a state tournament play-in game on Wednesday, the No. 13 Longhorns (12-6) open the 16-team 3A state tournament at the No. 4 Chandler Valley Christian Trojans at 6:30 tonight (May 2).
It’s the 12th time in the last 13 3A/Div. 3 state tournaments that the Longhorns have qualified for the 16-team bracket.
The winner advances to the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Friday at Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix to play the winner of the No. 12 Ironwood American Leadership Academy at No. 5 Page first-round contest. The semifinal is at 5:30 p.m. on May 9 at the same site and the final at 5:30 p.m. on May 13 at Arizona State’s Farrington Softball Stadium.
The Trojans (15-1) went 9-0 in winning the 3A South Central Region. Their only loss came in a 10-0 home against No. 1 Sabino (15-1) on April 11.
Against Monument Valley (12-7), the top of the batting order ignited a Payson offense looking for a spark. Leadoff hitter Brinna Hall and Chancie Deaton, who bats second, scored all four Longhorn runs. Hall singled, walked and scored twice and Deaton doubled and tripled and scored Payson’s other two runs.
Deaton, one of the team’s six seniors, said the Longhorns know they can play with anyone.
“I think the biggest thing is just to go in with confidence, especially now,” said the second baseman. “We’re at the point in the season where we have to stay confident, especially going up against these higher ranked teams.”
There’s no choice but to be ready.
“I think we definitely had to flip a switch and think about the 1-0 mentality, like we’ve got to go 1-0 or else we’re done, especially for us seniors,” Deaton said.
Payson won despite collecting just six hits against MV junior Niaomi Benally, who didn’t walk a batter after Hall worked her for one to lead of the bottom of the first.
But the Longhorns didn’t need to score a lot of runs with their pitching in the game.
Rayne Romero twirled a gem over the first six innings before running into trouble with a pair of Mustangs’ singles to lead off the seventh. Those batters worked their way around the bases before Ivy Woolwine came on to retire the only two batters she faced to end it.
Romero set the tone early with three dominant innings in the circle. The only baserunner in the first three innings reached on a first-inning error after the senior struck out the first two batters. No problem, Romero fanned the next hitter, too.
And two more in a perfect second and two more in a perfect third.
She escaped a two-on, one-out situation in the fourth after a strikeout, a walk and a bloop single into shallow right field with a foul-out and strikeout number nine. She finished with 10 strikeouts while scattering six hits and a walk. Payson committed two errors, but neither led to a run. One of the game’s big plays came in the top of the fifth after Tatum Black singled to lead off the inning and advanced to second after an error left runners on first and second with no outs. Left fielder Holdyn Waterman threw to catcher Hailey Bramlet to nail Black at the plate on a one-out liner off of Niaomi Benally’s bat..
After Brinna Hall scored the game’s first run on a walk, a Deaton double and a Bree Hall groundout, Deaton moved to third on the groundout and scored on a fielding error by the first baseman on a ball off of Woolwine’s bat.
Bree Hall was 2-for-3 with a double and a single. The senior shortstop lined a single in the fifth after Brinna Hall led off with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored Payson’s third run on a triple by Deaton.
Deaton scored on a sacrifice fly by Bramlet that made it 4-0. Woolwine followed with a single, but both runners were stranded.
Benally managed just one strikeout against a Payson lineup that put the ball in play.
Payson was also the No. 13 seed when it lost to No. 20 Safford in a play-in game a year ago, snapping a streak of 11-straight seasons the Longhorns had reached the round of 16 (2020 tournament canceled). They reached the state title game four times — 2014-16 and 2021.
Deaton said it’s not just the seniors who deserve credit for the team’s success thus far.
“I would say it has a lot to do with the veteran players,” she said. “Like, we’ve all played varsity our whole career. But I do think that our underclassmen have been truly stepping up to fill those (other) positions.”
She said the “team mentality” has served the Longhorns well and will continue to be a key if they keep winning.
“I think if we just play as one and work together, I think we’re pretty set to keep going,” Deaton said.
