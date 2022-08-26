Just where does the Payson-Show Low football rivalry rank among the Longhorns’ biggest?
Well, very high on the list.
The Cougars, Snowflake and Blue Ridge stand as the three biggest rivalries for Payson.
After opening with a dramatic 17-10 triumph at Blue Ridge last week, the Longhorns welcome Show Low to town tonight.
Payson’s lone win in the last 14 meetings with the Cougars came in a 24-15 game at Show Low in 2019. The Longhorns appeared capable of ending a losing streak against the Cougars the previous year in Payson but came up short, 22-16, when they went for a two-point conversion late instead of kicking the extra point to tie the game and the visitors tacked on another score before time expired.
That pushed the losing streak to SL to 11 games. Payson ended it in the White Mountains the following year.
However, the Cougars have won the past two meetings in lopsided fashion. Interestingly, the last three meetings have all been played at Show Low, with the Cougars winning 43-0 in 2020 and 61-8 last season.
Payson turned the ball over five times in last year’s game.
That can’t happen again if the Longhorns hope to win for the second time since prevailing 32-21 in 2008.
Show Low also enters at 1-0 after its 42-28 opening win against Chandler Valley Christian.
The Cougars get a week off to prepare for their big showdown against another rival at home against Snowflake. The Lobos moved to the 4A conference after winning the last two 3A state championships.
Payson doesn’t face Snowflake this season and may not see them for several seasons, depending on what happens with the next AIA realignment.
Show Low and Blue Ridge both play in the 3A Northeast, while Payson has moved to the 3A Metro East. Valley Christian is one of the top teams in the region and the Cougars just beat the Trojans.
As well as the Longhorns played last week, they’ll look to improve in week two. One area they’ll focus on is cutting down on penalties. Payson was flagged nine times for 60 yards last week. Blue Ridge had five penalties for 35 yards.
“We have a ways to go and we can improve greatly from tonight,” Payson coach Bryan Burke said after last week’s victory. “Mental mistakes cost us big tonight, but our boys showed some grit and continued to fight every play.”