Armenta, Harding win in men’s golf
Alex Armenta and Richard Harding shot 56.92 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Two-Man Scramble at Payson Golf Course on Sept. 25 and qualify for the state tournament.
Kevin Bailey and Bob Parkinson shot 58.08 to finish second and Terry Lindsey and Mike Valentiner (59.0) finished third.
Armenta and Harding elected to qualify for the state tournament in the Super Senior Division and Bailey and Parkinson wound up as the Low Net qualifiers.
Dave Rutter sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 11 feet 4 ½ inches on No. 18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Tony Robles (No. 5, 14 feet 1 inch), Harding (No. 8, 16-1), Ken Althoff (No. 14, 16-9) and Mike Anderson (No. 17, 6-2).