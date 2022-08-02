Camp T 2019-Running Play Facing Left

Action from the 2019 controlled Maroon and Gold Scrimmage at Camp Tontozona. The Sun Devils haven’t spent the week at the camp located east of Star Valley for three consecutive seasons because of COVID-19-related concerns.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Cancel your plans.

Oh wait, you’ve heard this before.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you