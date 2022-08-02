Cancel your plans.
Oh wait, you’ve heard this before.
And before that.
ASU announced the cancellation of its annual weeklong visit to Camp Tontozona for the third consecutive year for pretty much the same reason it canceled the previous two.
COVID-19.
Rim Country hosts two big events each August.
Well, most Augusts.
Except lately.
You can always count on the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo to take place the third full weekend of August.
Heck, you don’t make that your name if you don’t plan on holding it year-after year without fail, pandemic or not.
Rim Country’s other big August attraction is the Arizona State football team’s annual weeklong visit to Camp Tontozona just east of Star Valley off of SR 260. The Sun Devils stay in the cramped cabins, practice and bond around new experiences together at the property in Tonto National Forest.
But the Sun Devils have only managed one weeklong-stay (2019) the last five years. The last three are COVID-19 related. Add to that the 2018 cancellation because heavy rains delayed installation of a new artificial turf field.
Two years earlier under head coach Todd Graham, the final controlled intrasquad scrimmage that ends Camp T every year on Saturday was canceled and the team left camp a day early because of stormy weather. That year was one of the wettest weeks for the Devils in Rim Country as two other practices had to be moved to Rumsey Park in Payson because of rain.
So, this marks the fifth time in the last seven years that the Sun Devils won’t hold that popular event, which is followed by players and coaches signing autographs on the field.
ASU hadn’t issued a statement on canceling the camp as of our deadline. However, the Roundup did receive a response to its email about the situation from Doug Tammaro in the ASU Athletics Media Relations Department. Tammaro said putting all the players and staff close together in the small cabins is just too risky.
“We couldn’t take a chance with COVID,” Tammaro wrote. “It is still just a challenging time in the medical field and with 100 players and another 50 staff and only having one practice per day allowed by NCAA, it just made it tough to get there in 2022.”
The new field was installed in 2018 to replace the grass field that was unplayable multiple times on various Sun Devils’ visits since their visits come during the monsoon. The new field was designed to allow field usage even on rainy days. The Sun Devils sometimes had to travel to Rumsey Park to hold practices at the artificial turf south multipurpose field. Before installing the new field.
The one that’s been used just once by the team in the last four years.
But, it’ll be here next year.
Will the Sun Devils?
We’ll see.
Odds are they’ll finally return next year.
Just don’t bet on it.
The team was scheduled to visit the remote facility in the ponderosa pines for a private team-bonding day last year. And they’re expected to make a brief private visit once again this year.
“They’ll make a one-day trip on Aug. 13 to hopefully climb the mountain (Mt. Kush) and do some team activities,” Tammaro wrote.
Camp T history
The football camp’s founder — the late Hall of Fame coach Frank Kush, began taking his players to Tontozona in 1959 and used the time there to mold his teams into some of the best in the nation including the 1970 (11-0) Peach Bowl championship squad and the 1975 (12-0) Fiesta Bowl champions.
Dennis Erickson halted the annual trips during his time leading the program (2008-11), but Graham resumed the tradition in his time as head coach (2012-17).