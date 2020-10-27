Aubrie Mercer finished ninth among 52 finishers in 21 minutes 55.77 seconds in the varsity girls race to lead Payson’s cross country team in the Holbrook Invitational on Oct. 23.
McKenzie Ball finished 13th in 22:35.59 at Hidden Cove Golf Course. Winnie Paine finished in 25:19.86 and Lydia Schouten in 27:32.03 for the Longhorns, who didn’t field a full team (five finishers).
Flagstaff Coconino scored 31 points to win the girls meet, which featured seven full teams.
Desirae Lunsford ran 33:42.46 as Payson’s only finisher in the girls open race.
Matthew Kester was Payson’s only finisher in the varsity boys race. He finished in 21:26.63.
Snowflake (32) won the 10-team boys meet.