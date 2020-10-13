Aubrie Mercer ran a career-best 20 minutes and 20.7 seconds to finish sixth in the girls small school varsity race in the Desert Twilight Cross Country Festival at Links Golf Course in Queen Creek on Oct. 1-2.
McKenzie Ball (22:15.8) finished 31st among the 162 finishers, Winnie Paine (22:54.7) 44th and Lydia Schouten (26:14.7) also finished. Payson didn’t have the required five finishers in the race to post a team score.
Abby Long placed 50th (28:24.3) among 92 finishers in the girls small school open race. Desirae Lunsford (34:40.9) also finished that race.
Matthew Kester finished 24th among 147 finishers in 20:20 in the boys small school open race. Christopher Menghini placed 83rd in 23:19.9.