Windy weather.
No problem.
The Payson Pro Rodeo Committee could deal with that.
So could spectators who attended the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo at Payson Event Center on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22.
A bit of wind didn’t stop the first of Payson’s two annual professional rodeos like the COVID-19 pandemic did last year. The rodeo was canceled because of the pandemic last year. But the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo went on as always last August and the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo returned to action last weekend.
Payson Pro Rodeo Committee Vice President Dan Wile said this marked one of the biggest Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeos in history with 237 contestants participating.
“It was the largest contestant list ever,” Wile said. “We had former national finalists competing in this rodeo.”
Wile said he didn’t have the ticket sales numbers but “it looked like record spectator attendance.”
The rodeo was live streamed across the country by the Cowboy Channel.
“It’s the first time ever to be live streamed by a national television (network),” Wile said. “Mayor Tom Morrissey was able to promote the Town of Payson on national TV with a 10-minute segment.”
TJ Brown third
Payson’s TJ Brown, the heeler, teamed with header Michael Calmelat to finish third in team roping in 6.4 seconds, taking home $956 apiece. Derrick Begay and Colter Todd won in 4.0 seconds for $1,458 each.
Petersen back in action
The rodeo also featured the return of Star Valley’s Denton Petersen.
The University of Nevada Las Vegas senior who has another year of eligibility on the UNLV rodeo team, competed in steer wrestling, tie-down and team roping.
It was the Star Valley resident and former High School National Finals Rodeo team roping champion’s first rodeo in Payson since 2018. He’s been slowed by two knee surgeries and an arm surgery in recent years.
Various injuries have delayed him just as he was getting back into action. So he was happy to get back into competition about three months ago after about two months out of the saddle.
“It feels great to be back at it,” he said.
He just missed cashing in the steer wrestling. His 5.2 seconds left him just behind Wyatt Lindsay, who placed fourth with a 4.9 time.
Petersen also finished out of the money with a 26.2-second time in tie-down roping.
He was the header with heeler Logan Bird in team roping. They didn’t post a time.
Other highlights
The rodeo featured a total payoff of $28,835.
Justin Simon was the all-around cowboy with $776 won in steer wrestling and team roping. He won that by finishing second in steer wrestling (4.4 seconds) He also competed in team roping. Trevor Duhon won steer wrestling in 3.8 seconds for $1,034.
The Salt River Rodeo Company bulls proved their worth as only two of 25 riders lasted the required eight seconds to post a score, with Dalton Petersen winning $1,298 with an 87-point ride on Devil’s Den.
Austin Singley made his debut as the clown/barrelman.