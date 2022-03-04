Jonathan Ball looks for a return to more of a normal season this spring for his Payson High track team.
Especially for the boys.
It’s been two difficult years starting with a 2020 season cut to just two meets by the COVID-19 pandemic and last year when he just had 10 boys at times. The Longhorns competed in just six meets in 2021.
He’s got about 35 boys and a similar number of girls heading into a nine-meet season starting today at the Queen Creek Saunders Montague Desert Classic.
“We’re kind of back to normal,” Ball said.
Three senior boys return after qualifying for last year’s Division 3 state meet individually — Zack Ludtke in the high jump and Hunter Stanfield in the long jump, triple jump and javelin and Connor Hatch in the 300-meter hurdles.
Zack Ludtke
Ludtke took sixth in the high jump in last year’s state meet.
“He went 6-foot-2 and tied for second, really,” Ball said. “But then with misses he took sixth. He had a chance to win it. He had one jump left and everybody was out and if he would have cleared that he would have won. So, I’m excited to see what Zack’s gonna do. I really like Zack’s attitude right now. I love it when seniors come in and they’re ready to work.”
Hunter Stanfield
Stanfield also ran in the 4x100 relay in last year’s state meet.
“Hunter is kind of this all-purpose kid,” Ball said. “He’s a 20-foot long jumper, a 41-foot triple jumper who is really good in the javelin and has a lot of speed. He’s really good at a lot of things.”
He didn’t compete in the triple jump at state a year ago despite qualifying.
“We didn’t triple jump him because we focused on the long jump and he had a tough time transitioning,” Ball said. “So, we’re hoping that with the longer season we won’t have that trouble with this year with him.”
Connor Hatch
Hatch looks to close his career on a high note after a surprising junior track campaign.
“We had some surprises last year and Connor was definitely one of them,” the coach said. “He was a first year track kid and ended up qualifying in the 300 hurdles and made the finals. Last summer he got over a lot of hurdles and was working pretty much on a daily basis and he got a little work in with (Hall of Fame coach) Dan Reid, as well. So, I’m really excited about the potential for improvement with Connor. If he can drop a second or two, he’ll be one of the all time Payson greats in the 300 hurdles.”
Ball is also looking for big things from senior Dayton Morris and junior Braden Tenney.
“Dayton did track when he was younger and didn’t come out the Covid year and last year didn’t come out,” the coach said. “But he’s back this year and he’s throwing really far in the discus.
“And we expect Braden to fill a lot of roles. We lost some of the speed on our relays and Braden’s gonna pop in there and fill in there real nice.”
Isabella Spear
Senior Isabella Spear returns after qualifying for state in the shot put and discus as a junior
“I’m excited about what she can do,” Ball said. “She’s put in some work last summer and she’s throwing some big throws in practice.”
Robyn Wilson
Junior Robyn Wilson qualified in the 400 meters as a sophomore. “She’s run the eighth fastest 400 time in PHS history,” Ball said. “It was a nice surprise last year and I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do. She brings a lot of speed, too.”
MaKenzie Brade
MaKenzie Brade is back for her senior season after qualifying as a freshman then taking two years off.
“She qualified in the 100 as a freshman and we put her on the 4x100 with three seniors that year and she won a state medal,” Ball said. “She’s got a lot of speed and just a world of talent.”
Relays
All three girls relays qualified for state a year ago.
“That was the first time in a long time,” the coach said. “Now the goal is to get some of those kids who were on the relays to push into individual events and still get those relays in.”
Others to keep an eye are junior Mckenzie Ball, who brings plenty of experience after three years on the varsity cross country team, senior Darby MacFarlane in the 400 and 800 and Claire Hancock in the 100, 200 and 400.
Season starts today
After today’s opening meet, the Longhorns compete in eight other events this season. One of the highlights is the Bubba Nielsen Invitational/Payson Rotary Freshman-Sophomore Meet on April 20, their only home meet.
Changes
The state meet has changed this year, with most preliminary events on Tuesday at Mesa Community College, four days before the Saturday final day, when all divisions compete at MCC.
This is the final year for the current four division alignment. Next season the AIA will break teams into six smaller conferences and hold six state meets then another open state championship a week later with the top athletes from all state meets.