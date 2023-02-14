Payson boys basketball coach Robert Mavis gives Dexter Waterman a personalized basketball as the point guard is honored with his parents on senior night before the final home game of the regular season against Holbrook on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Robert Mavis wanted to turn Payson High School boys basketball into a contender.
A winner.
A champion.
He led the Longhorns to their best region finish and the first state tournament win since they reached the quarterfinals in 2009 a year ago.
Now, a year later, he has Payson right back in the state tournament, something that was rare in the decade plus before he arrived. And at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, the #15 Longhorns host #18 Bourgade Catholic in a first-round 3A state tournament game.
The winner plays at #2 Fountain Hills in a second-round game on Saturday, Feb. 18. The quarterfinals are at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Friday, Feb. 21. The final two rounds shift to Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 24 and the final on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The Longhorns (10-16 overall) want to be there. Their 9-9 record in ranking games is an improvement on the 8-10 mark in those games a year ago.
We’ll have to wait and see if they can survive the battles ahead to do just that.
It won’t be easy.
And this team wouldn’t have it any other way.
But they’re focused on the task at hand – beating Bourgade.
Seniors Dexter Waterman and Caleb Marinelli will play key roles if the Longhorns are to reach the second round for the second straight season. The team’s lone 12th graders were recognized in a senior night ceremony before Payson’s final regular season game against Holbrook on Thursday, Feb. 9.
The Longhorns lost 69-50 to finish 5-5 in the 3A East and in third place. It’s their best finish in region play in 14 years.
They also finished 5-5 in the region last year but were fourth, which had been their highest finish since they won back-to-back 3A East crowns in 2008 and 2009 and helped Mavis earn 3A East Coach of the Year honors.
Holbrook won the 3A East with a 9-1 record, followed by Snowflake in second at 8-2.
The Longhorns were coming off a 65-63 win at Winslow the previous night (Feb. 8).
Against Holbrook, Anderson Hatch scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Sergio Madrid 10 and Michael Schinstock eight points, Marinelli six points and six rebounds and Waterman six assists, five points and five boards.