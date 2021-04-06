Joey Cailliau carded an even-par 35 to earn medalist honors and lead a balanced Payson golf team to victory in a three-team nine-hole match at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Holbrook on Thursday, April 1.
The Longhorns shot 146 to finish 46 strokes over runner-up Miami (192) in a match that also included Holbrook (227). Globe also participated but didn’t field a full team.
Payson’s top four golfers were within three strokes of each other as the Longhorns won for the third time in three multi-team events this young season.
Colton Justice finished second overall with 36, Levi Stonebrook (37) third and Joseph Lamorie (38) tied for fourth.
Will Hubbard finished seventh but his 47 wasn’t in the play-five count-four format.
Four of the five Longhorns improved their scores from their first match at Hidden Cove. The other, Stonebrink, matched his previous score.
JV team wins, too
Payson’s junior varsity also won with 215.
Rylee Adolph finished first with 49, followed in second by Hunter Bramlet (52). Elena Jelinek shot 55 and Jaxon Rhodes 59.