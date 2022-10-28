Ball, Paine finish 1st, 2nd once again by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Oct 28, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Abby Long runs in the Chuck Hardt Invitational earlier this season. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McKenzie Ball and Winnie Paine were the top two finishers in the Yuma Catholic cross country meet on Oct. 12 for the second consecutive race.Ball won the Alchesay Invitational with Paine second and they repeated those finishes at West Wetlands Park.Ball won among 14 finishers in 22:22 and Paine crossed second in 22:55. Addyson Ball finished sixth (26:20) and Desirae Lunsford (33:54) also finished for the Longhorns.Talon Sopeland finished fifth among 19 finishers in the boys race in 22:15. Matthew Prieto finished seventh in 23:05, Haden Davis (23:35) ninth and Cain Shaw (25:35) 10th.JW Jacobs (29:21) and Liam Casas (29:22) also finished for Payson.Valley Lutheran Inv.McKenzie Ball finished 15th among 131 finishers in the Valley Lutheran Invitational girls varsity race at Rose Mofford Park in Phoenix on Oct. 19.Ball crossed in 21:18.0. Winnie Paine finished 22nd in 21:35.3.In the girls open race, Mackenzie Wood finished 31st among 75 finishers in 28:48.3. Abby Long (31:41.5), Desirae Lunsford (32:22.0) also ran for Payson.In the boys varsity race, Talon Sopeland finished 85th among 171 finishers in 20:08.4. Matthew Prieto (20:55.7) also ran for the Longhorns.Liam Casas (27:11.9) ran in the boys open race.Bradshaw MountainMcKenzie Ball finished fourth among 32 finishers in 22:07.0 to lead Payson in the girls varsity race at the Bradshaw Mountain Invitational at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School on Oct. 15.Winnie Paine finished 10th in 22:48.0.Abby Long (30:02) finished 15th among 24 finishers to lead Payson in the girls open race. Mackenzie Wood (30:31) and Desirae Lunsford (32:26) competed in that race.Talon Sopeland (20:38) and Matthew Prieto (21:20) ran in the boys varsity race.Haden Davis (24:01), Cain Shaw (25:34) and Liam Casas (28:27) in the boys open race.The Longhorns competed in the Horizon Honors Invitational on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Open Race Varsity Sport Desirae Lunsford Talon Sopeland Mckenzie Ball Winnie Paine Ball Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history What do you think of the new park being built off Granite Dells Road? You voted: I think it's great I worry about its impact on the town water supply, resources I am undecided Vote View Results Back