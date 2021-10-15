Junior McKenzie Ball finished sixth in 21:59 and classmate Winnie Paine placed 11th among 81 finishers in 22:53 to lead Payson’s girls cross country team in the Chandler Valley Christian Erin Botma Invitational on Sept. 29 at Mountain Vista Park in Phoenix.
Junior Desirae Lunsford (29:53) was Payson’s only other runner.
Phoenix Basis won the girls team race with 83 points, with Valley Christian (112) second.
Nehemiah Rodriguez 16th
Sophomore Nehemiah Rodriguez led the Longhorn boys, racing to a 16th place showing among 128 finishers in 19:50.1. Payson finished eighth (213) among 13 scoring teams.
Also for Payson, senior Brandon Zimmerman finished 40th in 21:21.9, senior Christopher Menghini placed 44th (21:30.2). Sophomore Matthew Prieto (22:14.0) and freshman Talon Sopeland (23:22.6) rounded out the Payson team scoring. Sophomores Ethan Bradford (23:27.6) and Izak Cotney (24:01.8) and freshman Cain Shaw (25:02.4) also finished for the eight-deep Payson boys team.
Host Valley Christian won with 48 points. Ironwood American Leadership produced the top two finishers in champion Caden Edgerton (17:33.1) and runner-up Aidan McBride (18:14.4). The duo powered IAL to second place with 74 points.
VC won despite its top finisher, sophomore TJ Strubbe, placing sixth (18:35.4).