Senior McKenzie Ball continues to lead Payson’s girls cross country team, while the boys team has had a trio of different runners lead the way the past three races.
Ball has led the Longhorn girls through the season. She placed 14th among 95 finishers in 23:56.9 to pace the Payson girls in the Erin Botma Invitational on Sept. 20 at Mountain Vista Park in Phoenix.
Senior Winne Paine was just behind her, placing 16th 19.8 seconds later in 24:16.7.
Also for Payson, freshman Addyson Ball finished in 29:28.4, followed by freshman Mackenzie Wood 29:59.6 and seniors Abby Long 31:44.5 and Desirae Lunsford 36:59.5. The top five times for each team count in the team standings.
The Longhorns placed eighth (182 points) among nine girls scoring teams.
Phoenix Northwest Christian won the girls meet with 36 points. Ironwood American Leadership Academy (84) finished second and Phoenix BASIS (97) third.
Sopeland leads boysSophomore Talon Sopeland (21:33.6) crossed 35th in a field of 114 boys to lead the Longhorns in the varsity boys race.
Payson finished 10th among 12 scoring teams with 247 points. Chandler Valley Christian won with 41 points, with Northwest Christian (75) second and Gilbert Classical Academy third (98).
Also for the Longhorns, Matthew Prieto finished in the top half of the field, placing 52nd in 22:39.3. Also contributing valuable points with strong showings were: Haden Davis (23:50.3), JW Jacobs (24:57.6) and Cain Shaw (25:10.5).
Shane Morris Inv.
Ball fifth to lead girlsMcKenzie Ball finished fifth among 58 finishers in 20:29.6 to lead Payson’s girls cross country team at the Shane Morris Invitational at Mountain Meadows Park in Pinetop on Sept. 16.
Paine finished 15th in 21:44.4. Also running for the Longhorns were Long (30:22.1) and Lunsford (32:21.3).
Payson only had four finishers and teams need five finishers to post a team score.
Freshmen Mackenzie Wood and Addyson Ball competed in the open race, with Wood crossing fourth among 43 finishers in 24:48.6 and Ball 11th in 26:02.5.
Matthew Prieto leads boysPrieto finished 49th in 19:41.3 and Sopeland 51st in 19:47.0 to lead the PHS boys in the varsity race, which had 81 finishers. Davis (22:29.4) and Shaw (24:07.6) also ran for the Horns.
Jacobs (22nd in 23:06.7) and freshman Liam Casas (26:31.0) ran in the boys open race, which had 41 finishers.
Fountain Hills Inv.
Braden Tenney leads boysSenior Braden Tenney made his cross country debut by leading the Longhorns in the small school boys race at the Fountain Hills Invitational on Sept. 10.
Tenney, who also plays on the soccer and football teams, finished in 20:27.4, to place 116th among 323 finishers.
Also running for the Longhorns were: Sopeland (21:42.2), Prieto (22:40.0), Shaw (24:54.6), Davis (25:46.3) and Casas (29:13.4).
Payson finished 35th among 40 scoring teams with 919 points in the small school varsity race.
Ball paces PHS girlsMcKenzie Ball finished 31st among 205 finishers in 22:13.72 to lead the PHS girls. Paine finished 50th in 23:25.21.
Also scoring for Payson were Addyson Ball (27:37.92), Long (33:49.49) and Lunsford (36:41.14).
Payson was 18th (401) among 22 scoring teams in the small school girls race.