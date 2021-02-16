Payson coach David Daniels hoped for a minimum number of injuries this season.
This small wrestling team can’t afford to lose many contributors since it already gives away points with forfeits at three weights.
But recent injuries to two Longhorns are making things difficult.
Fortunately, sophomore Jimmy Johnson joined the action for the first time this season, going 2-0 in helping the Longhorns split two matches.
He earned a forfeit win to help Payson edge Prescott 34-33 on Friday night in Wilson Dome. He got to wrestle an exhibition against Wickenburg that night and got a pin at 220 pounds.
He followed with a pin against Show Low’s Arius Carlyon in 1:27 at 285 on Saturday.
A football ankle injury sidelined Johnson until now.
Johnson faced a challenging time as he healed and waited to get back in action.
“It was probably the hardest time of my life,” he said.
“I was so emotionally down, I didn’t even want to wrestle. Coach Daniels and coach (Bryan) Burke, they just love me so much. They support me and I just wanted to come out again and try.”
He won on Saturday despite bumping up to 285, where he’ll wrestle most days with Soto Sellis at his natural weight, 220.
“He’s a kid that’s pretty fearless,” Daniels said. “You can throw him out there against a state champion or anybody and he’ll just go out and work hard.”
Friday’s event also featured Eagar Round Valley and Wickenburg.
Wrestlers are limited to one match per day, so most teams participate in dual matches. But many schools don’t have kids at all 14 weights and many schools have more than one kid at some weights.
So the four-team meet offered teams a chance to get a match for most of their athletes with those matches taking place at the Payson-Prescott dual.
Payson (3-3) won despite claiming just six of the 14 weights. But it was enough because Prescott also posted six wins, with double forfeits at two weights.
And Payson earned six points at five weights.
Jacob Roberts (132) and Travis Christianson (182) won by pin and Ayden Ormand (152), Soto Sellis (220) and Johnson (285) won by forfeit.
Toby Gressley earned four points with a 9-0 major decision at 138.
Prescott won just two contested weights, getting a pin at 195 and a decision at 145. They won by forfeit at 113, 126, 160 and 170.
The double forfeits came at 106 and 120. Hunter Bramlet normally goes at 106 but suffered an injury that’s got him on crutches.
Show Low match
Show Low beat Payson 54-27 on Saturday afternoon in Wilson Dome.
“Show Low’s got a full lineup and they’re just tough,” Daniels said.
“And we’re beat up right now. Our 106 pounder is on crutches because he hurt his foot in practice. Our 170 pounder, Nick Dimbat, who is a big scorer for us, injured his elbow a couple of days ago in practice. Once we get those guys healthy, we’ll score a few more points.”
Show Low won at nine weights and Payson at five. The Cougars led 42-0 when Ormand won 9-7 in overtime at 152 to stop the bleeding. But the Longhorns couldn’t overcome five forfeit losses.
In eight matches actually contested, the teams each won four. But all four of Show Low’s triumphs came by pin (132, 138, 145 and 160). Payson had three pins and a decision.
Christianson (182), Soto Sellis (220) and Johnson (285) all won by fall. Christianson and Sellis improved to 6-0.
This week
The Longhorns (3-3) return to the mat to against San Tan Foothills (1-6) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Wilson Dome. They travel to Gilbert American Leadership Academy (9-0) at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19 and close a busy week at home against Flagstaff Coconino (4-2) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.