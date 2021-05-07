Payson honored its two seniors before the final game of the season Tuesday, May 4.
Mark Petefish and Logan Plain were recognized in a ceremony before the Longhorns’ game against 3A East rival Snowflake.
Payson beat the #13 Lobos on Friday at Snowflake (12-6) to end the Lobos’ shot at the 3A East championship and threatened to beat them again in the rematch. But the visitors prevailed 6-4 to finish in a second-place tie in the region with Show Low behind Winslow (12-6, 9-3 3A East). Both teams finished 8-4, with the Lobos winning a tiebreaker based on ranking. Show Low (12-7) finished #15.
#21 Payson finished 9-11 overall and in fifth place in the 3A East at 6-6.
The Longhorns won’t qualify for the 16-team state tournament, which begins on Saturday with games at the high seed.