A small school like Payson often pays a price when several of its top student-athletes miss the first couple of weeks of practice in one sport because they’re playing key roles in helping another of the school’s teams make a state tournament run.
That’s the case for Payson, where the baseball season started late for five basketball players. And a snowstorm and rain didn’t help the Longhorns, who enter today’s home-opening doubleheader against Fountain Hills at 2-4.
“The weather has presented some challenges and the fact that we got basketball players out so late is a blessing and curse,” said coach Brian Young.
“Its great to see them have so much success but they also have a lot of catching up to do with the timing of baseball. It will come and we should be running at full strength really soon.”
Seven seniors
The roster features seven seniors — Easton Redford, Jeremy Chavez, Chance Hagler, Jace O’Conner, Cooper Rogers, Larry Griffith and Derek Griffith; three juniors — Dexter Waterman, Tyler Wilson and Caleb Marinelli; three sophomores — Kelten Taylor, Dylan Newell and Cutter Landress; and freshman Zach Young.
Basketball players Redford, Chavez, Hagler, Waterman and Marinelli didn’t join the team until Feb. 21 after leading the Longhorns to the second round of the state basketball tournament.
Tough early schedule
Payson opened the season by going 2-2 in the Phoenix Christian Cougar Classic then started its regular baseball schedule with losses at Gilbert American Leadership Academy and Chino Valley.
“We knew the beginning of the season was going to be a really tough portion of the schedule for us,” Young said. “We chose to play a really good non-region schedule because we thought we would build off of the momentum we created last year with returning all but two players. I still feel really confident that we are doing the right thing. As we go through this, we will be prepared to get into region play and be successful.”
Dexter Waterman singled for Payson’s lone hit against Dawson Morris, who struck out six and walked four in the five-inning complete game on March 2.
Tyler Wilson reached twice on walks. Chance Hagler and Wilson pitched.
ALA collected 10 hits and drew eight walks and scored seven unearned runs thanks to eight Payson errors.
“We came out flat and played very poorly,” Young said. “It was a mixture of errors, mental mistakes, and lack of hitting. Things went poorly very quickly and we didn’t recover. They are a strong team and one that we hope to be able to compete with later on.”
Jace O’Conner limited the Cougars to two hits and one earned run in a tough six-inning complete game loss on March 3. He fanned six and walked four.
Payson managed five hits, with Chance Hagler reaching twice on a single and walk.
CV starter JP McNerney scattered five hits and a walk while hitting three Longhorns over six innings. He fanned eight. Riley Roskoff limited Payson to one hit while striking out the side in a scoreless seventh.
“We played much better than the day before,” Young said. “I think playing with teams like Chino Valley that are northern rural schools is really important. They have a very similar program to use and it was a great game. We made a couple of mistakes in the field and those get magnified when we aren’t hitting much.
“Jace O’Conner pitched like we expected that he would this year and gave us every opportunity to win the game. Once the hitting catches up, those are the types of games we will find a way to score a few more runs and win.”
Fountain Hills and NWCThe Longhorns open the home schedule with a doubleheader against Fountain Hills today at 3:30 p.m. before hosting Phoenix Northwest Christian at 6 p.m. on Friday.
“Now we go back to work and try to find ways to score more runs,” Young said. “It won’t get a lot easier this week. We need to improve quickly. Our basketball players have now played in six games but only been able to attend four practices, so they are starting to catch up.
“We have an experienced core group from last year and have mixed in a few younger pieces around them. It’s a really good group that is working hard and listening in practice. I am confident the improvements will come quickly.”