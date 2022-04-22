Baseball team to honor seniors on Monday night by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Apr 22, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Payson shortstop Dexter Waterman tags out a Blue Ridge baserunner trying to steal second on April 15. The Yellow Jackets won the game. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Payson’s baseball team has two games remaining.The Longhorns play at Show Low at 3:30 p.m. today and close the season at home against Winslow at 6 p.m. on Monday.The team’s seniors will be honored before the Winslow game. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should partner with the MHA Foundation on the new park off Granite Dells Road? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back