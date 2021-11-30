Basketball teams tip off season tonight by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Nov 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Longhorns are counting on strong defense like this in the scrimmage against Florence to help them succeed this winter. Keith Morris The Longhorns varsity girls and boys basketball teams tip off the season tonight at home against Fountain Hills. Keith Morris Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The high school winter sports season tips off tonight for Payson’s girls and boys varsity basketball teams at home against Fountain Hills.The girls game starts at 6 o’clock and the boys game at 7:30.Both Longhorn teams hope to get off to a good start and they’ll get a chance for a strong start with four consecutive home games to open the schedule. Arizona College Prep visits Wilson Dome on Friday, Dec. 3, followed by Chino Valley on Dec. 7 and Camp Verde on Dec. 14.WrestlingThe wrestling team opens its season in the Cottonwood Mingus Mountain Duals on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4.The matmen open the home schedule against Blue Ridge at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.It’s the first of four home dates. They host Gilbert North American Leadership Academy, Ironwood ALA, Blue Ridge and four others on Jan. 12.They host the Tim Van Horn Memorial Invitational on Jan. 28 and close the regular season at home on Feb. 2.The Div. 3 Section 2 Tournament is set for Feb. 12 at Poston Butte. The top four wrestlers at each weight there qualify for the state tournament on Feb. 17-19 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Team Winter Sport Team Sport Heavy Athletics Varsity Tournament Wrestling Wrestler Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should partner with the MHA Foundation on the new park off Granite Dells Road? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back