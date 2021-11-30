The high school winter sports season tips off tonight for Payson’s girls and boys varsity basketball teams at home against Fountain Hills.

The girls game starts at 6 o’clock and the boys game at 7:30.

Both Longhorn teams hope to get off to a good start and they’ll get a chance for a strong start with four consecutive home games to open the schedule.

Arizona College Prep visits Wilson Dome on Friday, Dec. 3, followed by Chino Valley on Dec. 7 and Camp Verde on Dec. 14.

Wrestling

The wrestling team opens its season in the Cottonwood Mingus Mountain Duals on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4.

The matmen open the home schedule against Blue Ridge at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.

It’s the first of four home dates. They host Gilbert North American Leadership Academy, Ironwood ALA, Blue Ridge and four others on Jan. 12.

They host the Tim Van Horn Memorial Invitational on Jan. 28 and close the regular season at home on Feb. 2.

The Div. 3 Section 2 Tournament is set for Feb. 12 at Poston Butte. The top four wrestlers at each weight there qualify for the state tournament on Feb. 17-19 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

